Aryna Sabalenka: 5 Things to Know About the Belarusian Tennis Player

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka is making headlines at the 2025 French Open, where she has advanced to the semifinals without dropping a set. The world No. 1 is set to face four-time champion Iga Swiatek in a highly anticipated showdown at Roland Garros. This matchup marks their 13th career meeting and their seventh on clay, highlighting one of the most compelling rivalries in women’s tennis today.

With multiple Grand Slam titles, a fierce presence on the court, and a growing fan base around the world, the Belarusian star continues to make headlines both for her athletic achievements and her off-court life. Find out more about the 27-year-old below.

She is a Grand Slam champion and World No. 1

Sabalenka has reached the top of the tennis world, winning three Grand Slam singles titles—two Australian Opens (2023 and 2024) and the US Open (2024). Her dominance on the court helped her secure the world No. 1 ranking in September 2023, a spot she’s continued to hold through 2025.

She lost her father in 2019 and faced more heartbreak in 2024

Sabalenka experienced the tragic loss of her father, Sergey, when she was just 21. In March 2024, she faced another devastating moment when her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov, died by suicide.

She’s outspoken about the importance of positive coaching

Sabalenka has spoken openly about her past struggles with harsh coaching and has become an advocate for athlete mental health. In 2025, she called out overly critical coaches and encouraged more supportive relationships between players and their teams.

She has a tiger tattoo that reflects her fierce playing style

Nicknamed “The Tiger,” Sabalenka has a striking tiger tattoo on her left forearm—a symbol of her aggressive, never-back-down approach on the court. She got the tattoo just a month before turning 18, and it holds personal meaning beyond her playing style: she was born in 1998, the Year of the Tiger, making it a tribute to both her personality and her birth year.

She’s dating Oakberry founder Georgios Frangulis

In 2024, Sabalenka went public with her relationship with Georgios Frangulis, the Brazilian entrepreneur and founder of the global açaí brand Oakberry. He’s been seen cheering her on at matches, and in January 2024, she also teamed up with the company as a brand ambassador.