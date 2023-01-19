Anton Walkes: 5 Things To Know About Soccer Player Dead At 25 After Boat Accident

Anton Walkes was a professional soccer player.

He was from London.

He played for Charlotte FC.

He died in a boat accident in Florida on Jan. 18, at 25 years old.

Major League Soccer star Anton Walkes died in a boat accident in South Florida on Wednesday, January 18. Anton was 25 years old. His team Charlotte Football Club confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told PEOPLE that Anton was driving one of two boats that crashed near Miami Marine Stadium. Anton and his teammates were apparently in Miami for training camp. The British athlete was reportedly found unconscious and given CPR on the shore by Miami Fire Rescue, before he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, per PEOPLE.

After the accident, Charlotte FC owner David Tepper released a statement where he called Anton “a truly incredible father, loving person and outstanding human being.” David said that Anton “embodied what it means to be apart of Charlotte Football Club.”

Here is everything you need to know about Anton, in the wake of his tragic death.

Anton was born in London.

Anton Walkes was born in London, England on February 8, 1997. He grew up in the U.K. where he fell in love with soccer.

His pro soccer career started on the Tottenham Hotspur.

Anton joined the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in July 2013. He played his first game with the team three years later, in the EFL Cup against Gillingham. Anton stayed with the team until 2018 when he was loaned out to Atlanta United and then Portsmouth. Anton played defender and midfielder during his career.

Related Link Related: Gina Lollobrigida: 5 Things To Know About The Italian Actress Dead At 95

He was shocked about his exit from Atlanta United.

Anton officially joined Atlanta United in January 2020 after having a brief loan with the club. But Anton’s tenure with the team ended in December 2021 when he was taken by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

“When I found out I’d been left unprotected for the Expansion Draft, it came as a surprise because we’d been talking long-term about staying in Atlanta,” he said in an interview with 90min. “When you’re sitting at home and find out over Twitter that you’re being taken by another team, it’s not an ideal situation to be in when you’re trying to plan a long-term future for your family,” Anton also said.

He played on Charlotte FC.

Anton joined Charlotte for the 2022 MLS season. He played in 23 matches, 21 of which he was a starter. Anton was still signed to Charlotte FC and was prepping for the 2023 MLS season when he died.

He had a daughter.

Reports claim that Anton had a daughter named Ayla with his girlfriend Alexis. But the athlete was always extremely private about his personal life, so there’s very little information out there about Anton’s family.