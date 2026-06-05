Who Is Anthony Head? About the ‘Ted Lasso’ & Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Who Died at 72

Image Credit: Dave Benett

Anthony Head, the British actor best known for his performances in Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among others, died, his family announced. He was 72. Anthony’s daughters released a statement to BBC News.

Noting that their father “passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,” Emily and Daisy wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

As his family, colleagues and friends grieve his death, learn about Anthony and his career here.

What Character Did Anthony Head Play in Ted Lasso?

Anthony appeared in Ted Lasso as Rupert Mannion, the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham‘s character, Rebecca Welton. His character’s actions fueled Rebecca to seek vengeance in season 1 to attempt to take down the football team.

Who Did Anthony Head Play in Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Anthony held a main role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003. He played the character Rupert Giles, Buffy’s watcher.

In addition to his two best-known roles, Anthony also starred in numerous film and TV roles, including in The Iron Lady, Underdogs, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Let the Wrong One in, Little Britain, Docto Who Confidential, Merlin, The Canterville Ghost and Bridgerton.

Anthony Head’s Partner Died Months Before His Death

Anthony was in a relationship with Sarah Fisher, an animal welfare activist. She died in December 2025.

How Did Anthony Head Die? His Cause of Death

As previously noted, Anthony’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, revealed to BBC News that he died of “complications due to pneumonia.”

Anthony Head Came From a Family of Actors

Anthony followed in the family business by becoming an actor. His father, Seafield Laurence Stewart Murray Head, was a documentary filmmaker and the founder of Verity Films; his mother was the actress Helen Shingler.