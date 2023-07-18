Annabelle Ham: 5 Things To Know About The YouTube Star Dead At 22

Annabelle Ham was a YouTuber and social media influencer.

She gained a following of over 77K people on YouTube and over 73K on Instagram.

Annabelle’s family sadly announced her death at the age of 22 on July 18, 2023.

Annabelle Ham sadly passed away of an “epileptic event” at the age of 22. The YouTube star and social media influencer’s family took to her Instagram page to announce her passing alongside a sweet smiling photo of her with her family members, which can be seen below. “This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” the beginning of the message read.

“She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her,” they continued before going on to praise their beloved daughter and sister. “Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family. Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded. There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you.”

Find out more about Annabelle and the legacy she left behind below.

Annabelle had thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram, and more social media pages.

At the time of her death, the blonde inspiration had over 77, 000 subscribers on YouTube, over 73, 000 on Instagram, and over 33, 000 on TikTok. She would post videos on a regular basis about the various memorable moments in her life. She would also sometimes take part in silly and fun trends, making her followers laugh. Some of the topics of her most recent videos included getting her eyebrows microbladed, showing off new spring outfits she bought, and enjoying a girls trip in Aspen, Colorado.

She was from Georgia and in college.

Annabelle was attending Kennesaw State University and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. The sorority took to their Instagram page to share a tribute post to her after her passing.

“On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts,” the message read. “Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta. She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart. She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived every day to the fullest. She will forever be missed by all of us and anyone who was blessed to know her.”

Annabelle was an intern for Braves Radio.

In June 2023, she shared a vlog on her pages that showed her working with the Atlanta station. She had the chance to interview golfers and other interesting people over the course of a few days and helped with behind the scenes things like packing bags for a tournament and packing up equipment.

She was reportedly attending a bachelorette party before her death.

Annabelle was reported missing in Fairhope, Alabama, after going to the party and was last seen walking on a pier, according to the Daily Mail. Her older sister Alexandria reportedly took to Facebook on July 15 to announce that she was missing and asked others for help in finding her. “My sister is missing. We have her phone. She might have fallen off pier,” her post read, according to Daily Mail. When Annabelle was eventually found, she was reportedly already deceased.

An outpouring of online support was shown after Annabelle’s death was confirmed.

The influencer’s family and friends shared tribute posts that included memorable photos and heartfelt messages about her. Annabelle’s sister Alexandria shared an Instagram photo of the two of them smiling together and a caption that talked about her heartbreak. “There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers. 💛,” her caption read.

Annabelle’s friends and followers tagged her in many of their own posts as well and/or left comments on her posts and videos. They expressed their devastation and shared their favorite things about her in their loving messages.