Ann-Margret: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Movie Star Making Rock Album At Age 81

Ann-Margret is an actress widely known for her role in the 1963 film Bye Bye Birdie.

She is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress, who also famously dated the late Elvis Presley.

Ann-Margret is set to release her debut rock & roll album on Apr. 14, 2023.

Award-winning actress Ann-Margret, 81, was a household name for many years. Some of the former Hollywood bombshell’s most iconic roles include Bye Bye Birdie, Made in Paris, Viva Las Vegas, and more. Although her movie star days may be behind her, the soon-to-be 82-year-old is setting out on a new adventure and releasing her first rock and roll album on Apr. 14, 2023. Ahead of the impressive project, below are five things to know about the starlet and ex-girlfriend of the late Elvis Presley!

1. Ann-Margret Is An Award-Winning Actress

Ann-Margret not only starred in many hit movies over the years, but she also went on to win numerous awards for her performances! The beauty was nominated for her first Emmy Award in 1983 and although she later earned five other nominations, she only took home one in 2010, per her IMDb profile. Ann-Margret won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The 81-ear-old also earned an impressive 10 Golden Globe Award nominations with a total of five wins under her belt. Her most recent win was in 1985 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work on A Streetcar Named Desire (1984). The Sweden native has even earned two Oscar nominations during her career, however, she has not won the prestigious award yet. Her first nomination from the Academy was for her work on the 1971 movie Carnal Knowledge, while her second nomination was in 1976 for her work on Tommy starring pop icon Elton John. Her most recent film, Queen Bees, was released in 2021, which stars Ellen Burstyn and the late James Caan.

2. She’s Making A Rock Album



The Grumpy Old Men star recently revealed to The New York Times that she is released a rock and roll album on Apr. 14, 2023. Her debut rock record, Born to Be Wild, notably comes just weeks ahead of her 82nd birthday on Apr. 28. Despite entering the second year of her eighties, Ann-Margret told the outlet that she still feels as young as ever when she performs her music. “I feel the way I felt when I was 10 years old whenever the music plays,” she gushed at the time.

Her Tommy co-star and creator of the film, Pete Townshend, even told the NYT how impressed he is at her new album. “What she has done is extraordinary,” he told the outlet over the phone. “She picked up the silver thread that links her to the very genesis of rock ’n’ roll history. There’s a mischievousness to that, a light touch that’s perhaps necessary but also real.” She also told the news organization that she has longed to work on this album for many years. “Deep inside I’ve wanted to do this kind of album forever,” she said during the interview from her home in Benedict Canyon.

3. Ann-Margret Once Dated Elvis Presley

Although Ann-Margret is making her first rock and roll record, it’s certainly not her first time in the rock and roll scene, as she was once the girlfriend of the late King of Rock and Roll himself! Elvis and the Emmy-winner first met during the summer of 1963, as they were both set to star in the film Viva Las Vegas the following year. Although they were in love from some time, the two later called it quits by 1967, which is notably the same year he married Priscilla Presley, 77.

She detailed their split in her 1994 book, Ann-Margret: My Story, via Express UK. “There were other factors in Elvis’s life that forced him apart from me, and I understood them. Elvis had always been honest with me, but still, it was a confusing situation,” she penned in the memoir. In a 2022 interview with CBS Sunday Morning Ann-Margret called meeting him “awkward”, but also “so personal.”

4. She Was Married For 50 Years

After her breakup from the “Hound Dog” hitmaker, Ann-Margret moved on and married her late husband and actor Roger Smith in 1967. The 77 Sunset Strip star and his wife were happily married for over five decades, however, their love-story came to a somber end when he died in June 2017. Although the former love birds didn’t welcome any children of their own together, Ann-Margret was a proud stepmother to his three kids.

5. Her Career Spans Over Five Decades

The Ann Margret 12cfd author has had and continues to have an impressive career. From working on music with Elvis to starring in hit movies alongside Dick Van Dyke and more, it’s no surprise that Ann-Margret is not through with entertainment just yet. Now entering into her mid-80s, she told The New York Times that she feels as alive as ever. “I’m just happy to be alive. I have the same friends I’ve had for 60 years, and I feel the way I felt when I first met them,” she gushed in Apr. 2023. She began her career in entertainment in Las Vegas at the age of 20 and never looked back.