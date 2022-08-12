Anirudh Pisharody: Meet The New Star Of ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3

Never Have I Ever added even more eye candy in season 3. The hit Netflix comedy series returned for season 3 on August 12 with some brand-new cast members, including Anirudh Pisharody. The 28-year-old put a twist on the Ben-Devi-Paxton love triangle.

So, who is Anirudh Pisharody? The actor is a star on the rise after his breakout moment in Never Have I Ever. Get to know Anirudh, his character, and more below.

1. Anirudh Pisharody plays Des in Never Have I Ever.

Anirduh makes his first appearance as Nirdesh, a.k.a. Des, in Never Have I Ever season 3. He’s the son of Rhyah, played by Sarayu Blue, who becomes friends with Nalini. After Devi’s relationship with Paxton comes to an abrupt end, Devi and Des grow closer. They end up striking up a romantic relationship, one that Nalini actually approves of at first. However, by the end of the season, Devi and Des split up after Des’ mom sabotages their relationship.

2. Anirudh is known for his role on 9-1-1.

Prior to his role in Never Have I Ever season 3, Anirudh notably starred as Ravi Panikkar in the FOX series 9-1-1. He’s also guest-starred in episodes of Big Sky, The Goldbergs, and Last Man Standing.

3. Anirudh was born in India.

Anirudh was born in India. However, he was raised in Austin, Texas. After college, he packed up his things and moved to Los Angeles.

4. Anirudh went to college.

Anirudh graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in public health. After college, he worked in healthcare finance in Washington D.C. before pursuing his acting dreams.

5. Anirudh also works behind the camera.

The actor is the co-founder of Black Velvet Films, as well as the COO and executive producer. Black Velvet Films offers “services ranging from story development and scriptwriting, to full-scale production spanning any length and scope.”