Ammika Harris: 5 Things To Know About Chris Brown’s Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

Chris Brown’s ex, Ammika Harris, is reportedly pregnant with his second child, and believe it or not, they’ve been romantically connected — on and off — since 2015.

Everyone is buzzing about Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, now that Page Six reports she’s pregnant with his second child. The “She Ain’t You” singer, who also shared 5-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman, reportedly ended his romance his most recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, because of Ammika’s pregnancy. But even so, Page Six‘s source says that Chris and Ammika are not dating at this time. Interestingly, Chris has been hinting at Ammika’s pregnancy for quite some time — most recently, he commented on one of her Instagram pictures on May 8 with the words: “BM BAD”. And it didn’t take long for fans to dissect that “BM” meant “baby mama” — or so they thought. But now that Page Six is reporting Ammika’s pregnant, it seems pretty clear that Chris was hinting at her pregnancy. Want to know more about Ammika? Here’s what we learned:

1) Ammika Harris went to college! Nothing like an educated lady! Ammika studied at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) according to her Facebook, which also states that she currently resides in the city of Angels.

2. Ammika Harris is an aspiring model. Ammika’s Instagram is pretty popular — she has over 18,000 followers, and multiple outlets previously reported that she’s an Instagram model.

3) Ammika Harris has Cherokee blood. OK, how cool is this? Ammika notes that she’s a “blasian with Cherokee blood” on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

4) Ammika Harris was crushing on Chris Brown for a long time before they started dating. Hey, everyone has a celeb crush — Breezy just happened to be hers! On Oct. 28, 2014, she tweeted, “Going tru @chris brown videos like 😛😛😛😛.” We feel you, girl.

5. Ammika Harris is a BIG fan of Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. Ammika not only had been crushing on CB, but also his ex, Kae! She tweeted at Karrueche in Dec. 2014, when she and Chris were having relationship drama. She wrote: “Sometimes that is the best thing you can do to feel abetter…let everything out girl. Everything will be fine!”