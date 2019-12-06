Allison Mason: 5 Things To Know About Brody Jenner’s, 36, Hot New Model Girlfriend, 20

Brody Jenner has a new ladylove in his life, model Allison Mason, shortly after his romances with Kaitlynn Carter and Josie Canseco fizzled out. Could it be a third times a charm kind of deal for him with the sultry blonde?

1: Allison Mason, 20, is an accomplished model at a very young age. The Scottsdale, Arizona native has posed for the likes of several well-known companies including Guess and Skechers and has also traveled the world for her profession in exotic areas like Milan and Mykonos. Her Instagram page is filled with photos from her shoots where her enviable figure is on display in outfits that leave very little to the imagination. She sizzled in a strapless white top and skintight jeans while straddling a couch in her latest snap posted on December 3.

2: She has dreams outside her successful modeling career. Allison is quite the busy girl! According to her Maxim profile she’s also focusing on her pre-med studies at the University of Southern California and going on volunteer trips to at-risk companies in Central America and the Caribbean on top of her life as a glamorous model.

3: She and boyfriend Brody Jenner, 36, had an enjoyable November together. The hunky reality star and sexy model were spotted out several times with one another including at sbe Nightingale’s grand reopening party in Los Angeles on November 26 that was also attended by his ex Kaitlynn Carter, 31. Brody and Kaitynn announced their split in August 2019 after five years together. She also had a brief fling with singer Miley Cyrus, 27, that lasted for roughly six weeks before things ended in September.

4: Allison’s lists to getting her attention are quite simple. She opened up quite a bit in her Maxim profile about a lot of aspects about her life including how someone can get her attention while out and about. “Some serious eye contact, confidence, a nice smile and humor,” Allison revealed. Perhaps this was how Brody approached her in the first place?

5: Music, Food & Sports… According to Allison. The stunning blonde also dished details on her personal likes that include jamming to The Weeknd, 29, watching a Los Angeles Lakers game and chowing down on yummy food like burrata with prosciutto.