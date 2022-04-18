Allegra Miles: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Alum Now On ‘American Idol’

Allegra Miles has become a standout on American Idol season 20. After her unique spin on Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” during the April 17 episode, Allegra solidified herself as one to watch as the season continues. Allegra is a total natural on stage, and this isn’t her first rodeo with a singing competition.

So, who is Allegra Miles? The 19-year-old previously competed on The Voice. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about this star on the rise.

1. Allegra is now on ‘American Idol.’

Allegra performed her original song “Tainted” for her American Idol audition. The judges praised Allegra for her “amazing” songwriting skills. She went on to sing a Harry Styles song for her top 24 performance. She made the top 20 during the April 17 episode.

View Related Gallery 'American Idol' Season 20: Photos Of Katy Perry, The Contestants & More AMERICAN IDOL - ABC’s “American Idol” stars Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan. (ABC/Gavin Bond) AMERICAN IDOL – “510 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” – “American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20, on “American Idol” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) KENEDI ANDERSON

2. Allegra was a contestant on ‘The Voice.’

Allegra performed a gorgeous rendition of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” for her blind audition in season 18. Right away, the coaches were impressed with her vocals. Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn her chair, followed by Nick Jonas. Kelly praised her “unique” take on the song, and Nick told Allegra that he could see her in the finals. In the end, Allegra went with Nick as her coach. Allegra made it to the top 9 before being eliminated.

3. Allegra grew up on an island.

Allegra was born in San Diego and spent 5 years living in St. John, the smallest of the 3 U.S. Virgin Islands, with her family. Allegra and her family moved to Florida in 2014 and now reside in West Palm Beach.

4. Allegra has struggled with OCD.

Allegra revealed during the April 17 episode that she was 7 or 8 when she first started struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder. She said that time in her life was a “very dark time” for her. However, music has helped her along the way. She noted that music has gotten her out of the “darkest places.”

5. Allegra has released her own music.

In addition to “Tainted,” Allegra has released other singles like “Lies,” “Lonely,” “Eyes,” and “4 AM.” On top of her original music, Allegra also reimagines covers in a unique way.