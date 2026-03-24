Who Is Alex in Paradise Season 2? Identity and Meaning Explained

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Season 2 of Paradise has raised the stakes even more. As we near the season finale, viewers were left bewildered at the end of episode 7, which teases the true identity of “Alex” as Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) drops a bombshell in the final scene. So, who is Alex?

Perhaps the most accurate answer to this question is both simple and complicated: Alex is a person from the past and the name of something even bigger in the present.

Hollywood Life breaks down the mystery behind Alex in season 2 of Paradise below.

How Many Episodes Are in Paradise Season 2?

Season 2 of Paradise consists of eight episodes in total. Each new episode drops every Monday this spring.

Who Is Alex in Paradise Season 2?

Alex is one of the biggest mysteries of season 2. Initially, Alex is revealed to have been an actual person; she was the wife of scientist Henry Miller, who died before the current storyline. However, in current events, “Alex” is something more. Characters refer to “Alex” as a target, suggesting the name has been repurposed as a codename for a secret project.

The series hints that this project involves technology capable of altering reality or manipulating time.

Season 2, episode 7, concludes with Sinatra walking into a room and greeting someone named Alex before the credits roll, leaving Alex’s identity up in the air.

How Does Sinatra’s Son Die in Paradise Season 2?

The exact circumstances surrounding Sinatra’s son’s death remain unclear for much of the season. What is known is that his death plays a crucial role in motivating Sinatra’s actions and long-term plans within the bunker.

What Happened to Dylan Sinatra’s Son in Paradise Season 2?

As previously noted, Sinatra’s son, Dylan, died years ago. But in season 2, Link’s associate, Geiger, tells him to leave before shouting his apparent real name, Dylan. Sinatra then asks Link when his birthday is, to which he tells her May 16 — the birth date of her deceased son, Dylan. Upon sharing this information, Link develops a nosebleed. Samantha’s nose starts to bleed shortly thereafter.

Is There a Season 3 of Paradise?

As of now, Hulu has not officially confirmed season 3 of Paradise.