Alex Collins: 5 Things About Former Baltimore Ravens Running Back Dead At 28 After Motorcycle Accident

Alex Collins was a professional football player.

He played for various popular teams, including the Baltimore Ravens.

Alex sadly died on Aug. 13 after getting into a motorcycle accident.

Alex Collins, an NFL football player who played for teams like the Baltimore Ravens, sadly died at the age of 28 after a motorcycle accident in Florida. The professional athlete was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on the night of Aug. 13, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daily Mail. The outlet said the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Alex crashed into the rear passenger side of the SUV and went through the window, landing inside the car.

The Ravens confirmed Alex’s death with a heartbreaking statement shared on their Twitter page shortly after the crash. “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life,” the statement read.

As fans around the world mourn for Alex, find out more about him and the impact he made in his life below.

Alex started playing football when he was young.

The impressive running back, who was from Fort Lauderdale, FL, attended South Plantation High School in his hometown and played football as well as basketball, lacrosse, and track. He was named Broward County Player of the Year as a junior in football and continued to progress. He went on to play for the University of Arkansas from 2013 until 2015, which led him to being picked in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He played for two NFL teams.

During the NFL Draft, Alex was picked to play for the Seattle Seahawks. He played for them in 2016 and again from 2020 until 2021. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2017 until 2018. In Jan. 2023, Alex signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League (USFL). He was placed on the team’s injure reserve list on May 4, 2023, after throwing a touchdown pass during a game the month before.

Alex’s last Instagram post was about football.

The inspiring athlete shared a video of himself on the field, which can be seen above, on Aug. 4, and wrote “Dangerous in open field,” along with a sick emoji. It received over 2000 likes and many responses.

He was a fan of cars.

Throughout his Instagram page, Alex often shared photos and videos of various impressive cars. He would sometimes pose in or outside of them and include a caption about the joy they gave him. In May 2022, he posed alongside and inside a gorgeous black vehicle, in some photos, which can be seen above, and included a thought-provoking caption. “A thousand moments I had taken for granted, mostly because I assumed there would be a thousand more ⏳🥀… I’m just tryna enjoy everyday like it’s my last 🕯,” the caption read.

There was a large outpouring of tributes for Alex after his passing was announced.

After Alex’s family released a statement that announced his death, there were many responses on Twitter and other social media pages sharing tributes. In addition to the Ravens’ statement, the Seattle Seahawks shared posts in honor of the skilled player. “Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family,” one post, which included a smiling black and white photo of him, read. The USFL also posted a photo of him along with the caption, The entire USFL family mourns the loss of @USFLShowboats Alex Collins. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at this time.” The Memphis Showboats account reposted it.

Geno Smith, who played on the Ravens with Alex, took to Twitter to write, “Life so crazy man. Fly high my boy until we meet again.” The Arkansas Razorbacks, the team that Alex played for in college, also shared a tribute. “We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” their statement read.

Russell Wilson, who played with Alex in the Seahawks, also shared a Twitter post. “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP,” it read. Alex’s agent, Kelli Masters, shared several photos and a loving statement. “As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins (@Budda03) passed away this morning. My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit…and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent,” she wrote. “And so proud of how you persevered through every adversity. Through the highest of highs and lowest of lows, you inspired me to keep fighting no matter what. I will never forget you.”