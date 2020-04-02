Adam Schlesinger: 5 Things To Know About ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Songwriter Who Died From Coronavirus At 52

Adam Schlesinger, the lead singer of Fountains of Wayne, has passed away after complications from COVID-19.

Adam Schlesinger has died at the age of 52. The “Stacy’s Mom” singer sadly lost his battle with the deadly Coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1, his attorney Josh Grier confirmed to TMZ. Adam was hospitalized in New York earlier this week, his girlfriend confirmed to the website. She noted that he “has been sedated to facilitate his recovery” and “was is in critical condition, but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic” prior to his unexpected death. Here’s 5 things to know about the singer/songwriter.

1. He was the lead singer of Fountains of Wayne. Adam co-founded the NY-based group back in 1995 with Chris Collingwood, Jody Porter, and Brian Young. Adam and Chris met in their freshman year at Williams College, re-connecting in the mid-1990s. The group’s name came from a lawn ornament store located in Wayne, New Jersey that is now closed down. After submitting a demo tape to Atlantic records, the group was signed and went on to release their self-titled debut album in 1996.

2. He wrote the song “Stacy’s Mom.” The 2003 pop-rock hit is best known for its sexy music video and catchy chorus that says, “Stacy’s mom has got it goin’ on/She’s all I want/And I’ve waited for so long.” Supermodel Rachel Hunter starred as the bikini-clad mom in question in the iconic Chris Applebaum directed music video that has become a pop culture staple. The song went on to hit number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated at the Grammy’s for Best Vocal Pop Performance.

3. He’s a dad. Adam shares daughters with ex-wife Katherine Michel — a graphic designer — named Sadie and Claire. Adam and Katherine divorced in 2013.

4. He was an award winner. Adam won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for his song “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” which was performed by Neil Patrick Harris at the 65th Annual Tony Awards. He also earned two Grammy nominations over the years, in addition to nods from the Oscars and Golden Globes for writing the lead for 1997’s That Thing You Do starring Tom Hanks.

5. He was a well-known songwriter. Adam lent his songwriting talents to a number of other hits over the years, including Ice Age: Continental Drift‘s “Master of the Seas” performed by Jennifer Lopez. He also wrote the Jonas Brothers‘ “I Am What I Am,” Katy Perry‘s “Hackensack,” and many others.