Meryl Streep, Katherine Hepburn & More Stars Who Have Won The Most Oscars

And the Oscar goes to… yep, it’s Meryl Streep again. Over the past 91 years, many stars like Meryl, Jack Nicholson and more have cleaned up at the Academy Awards, so find out who has won the most!

For some actors, winning an Academy Award is the pinnacle of their career, the culmination of a journey full of hard work and heartache. For others, it’s just another Sunday. Actually, that’s not completely true, but some stars like Meryl Streep, 69, has made winning an Oscar looks almost…easy. While the Sophie’s Choice star hasn’t won the most Oscars, she has been nominated more than any other actor, according to IMDB. With an outstanding and mind-boggling 21 nominations, it’s more shocking when Meryl isn’t nominated (with her most recent Oscar nod coming in 2018, when she was up for Best Actress for her role in The Post.) As of now, she’s only won three Oscars – Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady, Best Supporting Actress for Kramer Vs. Kramer – but she can still pick up a few more before she’s done.

The star with the most Oscars for acting – for now – is the legendary Katherine Hepburn. Before she died in 2003, Katherine was nominated 12 times for an Academy Award, winning 4. She took home Best Actress for her roles in Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, The Lion Winter, and for 1981’s On Golden Pond. The winningest male actor, so far, it’s a tie between Jack Nicholson, 81, and Daniel Day-Lewis, 61. Jack picked up a Best Supporting Actor award for 1983’s Terms of Endearment while taking home the Best Actor for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and As Good As It Gets. Daniel won for his roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln. Since Daniel has retired from acting, it’s unlikely that he’ll surpass Nicholson – but never say never in Hollywood.

The late Ingrid Bergman is also tied with Meryl for Oscar wins. She won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 1974’s Murder on the Orient Express while winning Best Actress for 1956’s Anastasia and 1944’s Gaslight (which is where the term “gaslighting” comes from.)

Although, the person who won the most Academy Awards in total was not an actor, but an icon: Walt Disney. From 1931 to 1968 (two years after his death), Walt was nominated for 59 Academy Awards, according to Fox News. He won 22 competitive awards and four honorary, non-competitive Oscars, making him the all-time winningest person in Oscar’s history. Art Director Cedric Gibbons is second with 11, with composer Alfred Newman in next with 9 awards. Edit Head, the most-honored costume designer in the Academy Awards, was nominated 35 times for her work. She took home 8.