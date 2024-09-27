Who Did Maggie Smith Play in ‘Harry Potter’?: Her Character

Maggie Smith is best known for her performances in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter films, but the late actress got her start in entertainment decades earlier. Since the news of her death broke in September 2024, fans of the English actress are heartbroken that the world has lost an icon. As we remember Maggie’s legacy in the film business, we’re looking back at which character she played in the Harry Potter franchise.

Who Was Maggie Smith’s Harry Potter Character?

Maggie played the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall. In the book and film franchise, the professor is the head of Gryffindor House at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. She is also the deputy headmistress with Headmaster Albus Dumbledore at the school.

Professor McGonagall’s defining moments comes toward the end of the series in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, when she prepared the entire school for Voldemort’s wrath.

When Did Maggie Smith Die?

Maggie’s family announced the news of her death on September 27, 2024, and confirmed in their statement that she had died in a hospital that morning.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” Maggie’s sons, Toby and Chris, said. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

How Did Maggie Smith Die?

Maggie’s cause of death is currently unclear. Previously, she battled Graves’ disease as well as breast cancer.

Some of Maggie’s co-stars paid tribute to her once they heard the news of her death. Actress Bonnie Wright who played Ginny Weasley shared a touching message to Instagram.

“Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house, you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community,” Bonnie wrote. “My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time [sic].”