Who Did James Handy Play in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? His Character

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James Handy‘s death has shaken Hollywood after the Los Angeles Police Department announced that he had been stabbed by a person in his inner circle. The late 81-year-old actor had recently appeared in the hit action movie Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. As more details about Handy’s death come to light, many are wondering which character he played in the Paramount Pictures movie.

Below, find out which character Handy played in Top Gun: Maverick and more about his film career.

Who Is James Handy?

Handy was an actor who appeared in numerous films throughout his career, including NYPD Blue, K-9, Law & Order, CSI: NY, Logan, Alias, Castle, NCIS, The West Wing, Arachnophobia, The X Files and Murder, She Wrote.

Per his IMDb profile, Handy was also a producer. He earned an executive producer credit on the film Street to Table.

James Handy, an 81-year-old actor who appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ was found unconscious at his Los Angeles home earlier this week, stabbed in the chest. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. According to the… pic.twitter.com/aWm5TEVmZe — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 5, 2026

Which Character Did James Handy Play in Top Gun: Maverick?

Handy’s most notable film credit in Top Gun: Maverick made an impression. The New York City native played the character Jimmy, the bartender who works with Jennifer Connelly.

What Happened to James Handy?

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that Handy had been stabbed on June 3, 2026, in his West Valley residence. The suspect was identified as Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s girlfriend. He was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of murder.

According to an LAPD news release, authorities responded to a 911 caller, who told them, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin. The news release further noted that Gledhill “flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for.”

“The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” police added, without identifying the name of Handy’s girlfriend. “Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public.”

Following his arrest, Gledhill was transported to Van Nuys Jail and booked for one count of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.