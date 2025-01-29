Who Celebrates Lunar New Year? Learn About the Holiday

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Lunar New Year has officially kicked off today and it involves delicious foods, wholesome traditions, family bonding and loud cheers! The world is already celebrating, so what are you waiting for? Find out all about the fun holiday below!

What Is Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year is synonymous with the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival. It’s a weeks-long celebration that takes place over 15 days. On the last day, participants have a lantern festival to close out the festivities, according to NBC. There are 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac and each year, followers adorn a new animal. This year specifically is referred to as the “Year of the Snake,” which is the calendar’s sixth animal. The symbolism behind the snake is as follows: “Guiding one’s life with wisdom and grace. Snakes are known in the zodiac for their wisdom, intuition, and mystery. Naturally strategic, they are excellent problem-solvers and skilled communicators,” according to Chinese New Year. The community cherishes the holiday with firecrackers, red decor, by consuming Chinese food, cleaning out their spaces and spending time with loved ones.

LOOK: People attend a midnight Lunar New Year celebration, marking the Year of the Snake, in New York City's Chinatown section, in Manhattan, US on Wednesday, Jan. 29. 📸 Adam Gray/Reuters pic.twitter.com/a89IAAq8TZ — NewsWatch Plus PH (@newswatchplusph) January 29, 2025

Who Celebrates Lunar New Year?

Although it traditionally comes from China in the 19th century, many Asian communities celebrate the holiday. The festivities are also referred to different names in various places around the world. For instance, it’s called the Spring Festival in China, Seollal in Korea, and Tet in Vietnam.

On New Year’s Eve, it is traditional to share a dinner with family and then on the Lunar New Year, followers visit temples, socialize, and indulge in snacks and toys.

In Beijing, participants ring bells and toss coins in gold bar-shaped containers, and some even enjoy photo-ops with people who dress up as the God of Wealth, for good luck and prosperity in the new year. Others bow multiple times inside a temple, while holding burning incense sticks and then they stick them into gold pots.

2025 is the Year of the Snake! Last week, we celebrated Lunar New Year at Headquarters. Thank you to everyone who attended the Lunar New Year event hosted by our East Asian Internal Support Network: https://t.co/EqWkhRl4Ic pic.twitter.com/6kEQascZV8 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 29, 2025

In Malaysia, the community gathers for lion dances and firecrackers by the temple. In Indonesia, there are drum performances and dragon puppet shows.

There are also specific foods are that indulged in during the holiday, such as dumplings, tangerines and rice cakes. In China, participants enjoy “changshou mian” or “long-life noodles.” The Vietnamese love banh chung and banh tet, which are made from bananas and rice. Koreans have tteokguk, which is a brothy soup. Some even enjoy snake soup, according to the Associated Press.

When Is Lunar New Year 2025?

The festivities begin on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, and they conclude on Wednesday February 12, 2025.

Lunar New Year Zodiac Animals

There are a total of 12 animals, and they include: The rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.