Alexander Brothers: All About Tal, Oren & Alon Alexander

Image Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via

The Alexander brothers have made headlines over their sex trafficking charges. Tal, Oren, and Alon were arrested in Miami, Florida on Wednesday December 11, 2024 because they allegedly “repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women,” per the indictment that was unsealed in New York the same day, as stated by ABC. It was reported the three brothers had been doing this for over a decade.

According to CBS News, Damian Williams from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York stated, “The defendants used their wealth and positions to create and facilitate opportunities to sexually assault women.” He added, “In particular, Oren and Tal Alexander used their prominent positions in the real estate industry to induce women to come to events and parties. At those parties, and sometimes afterwards, the women were sexually assaulted by one or more of the defendants.”

As they face these legal troubles the question remains on who the popular real estate agent trio is and their background. To learn more about Tal, Oren, and Alon keep on reading below.

Tal Alexander

Tal, the eldest brother, was born on July 5, 1986. He is a real estate agent and is a married man.

Oren and Alon Alexander

Oren is a twin with Alon, and they were both born on July 2, 1987 according to multiple outlets. While Oren followed in Tal’s footsteps in the real estate industry, Alon was not part of that field, according to The New York Times.

Who Is Oren Alexander’s Wife?

As for their love lives, Oren is married to his wife, model Kamila Hansen.

Who Is Alon Alexander’s Wife?

Alon is married to his wife, Shani Zigron.

Are the Alexander Brothers in Jail?

All three of the brothers were arrested on December 11, 2024, and are in police custody. Tap, Alon and Oren were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking of a victim by force, fraud, or coercion, according to the indictment obtained by NBC News. If convicted, prosecutors claimed the brothers could face 15 years to life behind bars, the outlet reported.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.