‘White Lotus’ Season 4 Cast: Meet the Main Actors From Chris Messina to Helena Bonham Carter

The ensemble cast of The White Lotus is growing as the anthology series prepares for its fourth season, taking its signature blend of satire and drama to France. New additions like Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, and model-turned-actor Marissa Long join previously announced cast members including Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka and rising Australian talent Caleb Jonte Edwards for the highly anticipated fourth season.

Season 4 will once again center on a new group of wealthy vacationers whose stay at a luxury French resort unravels into sharp character conflicts and darkly comic twists — a formula that has defined creator Mike White’s acclaimed series.

HBO chief Casey Bloys first confirmed the Season 4 setting in November 2025, revealing that the next chapter would unfold in France while noting that White was still in the early stages of development. “Mike [White] is writing and just starting,” Bloys said at the time, adding that the creative team was “very, very early” in the casting process.

Below, meet the main actors joining The White Lotus Season 4 and learn more about the characters they’ll bring to life.

Chris Messina

Messina is confirmed as part of The White Lotus Season 4. He’s known for his versatility in both comedy and drama, with notable roles on The Mindy Project, Sharp Objects, The Sinner and recent projects like Based on a True Story. His film work includes supporting turns in Argo and Air.

Helena Bonham Carter

Carter joins the ensemble with her extensive, acclaimed career spanning film and television. She’s a two-time Academy Award nominee whose credits include The King’s Speech, Fight Club, Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter (as Bellatrix Lestrange) and The Crown.

Marissa Long

Long makes her television debut in Season 4. Previously working in short films like Valley Mentality! and The Old Breed, Long is stepping into The White Lotus with her first major TV role.

“I’ll try and make this short and sweet, but I am absolutely raw right now!!! God is so good — I am in the middle of so many feelings and I’m unbelievably honored to be joining this with such incredible people,” she wrote on Instagram when the news was announced. “And thank you Mike White!!!!!!!!!! I’m speechless and cannot wait for this journey, feeling deeply blessed.. LETS GO!!!!”

Steve Coogan

Coogan brings seasoned dramatic and comedic chops to Season 4. Coogan’s best known for creating and playing Alan Partridge in multiple TV series and films, as well as his acclaimed dramatic turn (and co-writing credit) in Philomena. His eclectic filmography includes roles in Tropic Thunder and Night at the Museum.

Caleb Jonte Edwards

Edwards is part of the Season 4 cast, bringing fresh energy to the ensemble. An emerging actor, he previously appeared in the Australian crime drama Black Snow, marking a continued rise into international television.

AJ Michalka

Michalka returns to TV in a major ensemble role. First rising to fame as one half of the pop duo Aly & AJ, she transitioned into acting with projects including Cow Belles, Super 8, The Goldbergs and its spinoff Schooled.

Alexander Ludwig

Ludwig was among the earliest Season 4 cast announcements. He’s widely known for his breakout role as Björn Ironside on Vikings, and his film work includes The Hunger Games (as Cato) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.