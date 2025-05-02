Which Six Flags Is Closing? See Location & Closure Details

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Six Flags announced it will close one of its parks: Six Flags America and its water park, Hurricane Harbor, CEO Richard A. Zimmerman announced in a statement. Calling it a “difficult decision,” Zimmerman noted that they “recognize the impact it will have on” their guests.

“We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year,” Zimmerman added.

Below, find out why Six Flags America is closing down and when.

Which Six Flags Location Is Closing?

Six Flags America and its waterpark, Hurricane Harbor, is located in Woodmore, Maryland. Councilmember Wala Belgay called the incoming shutdown “deeply disappointing” for the residents of Prince George’s County in a public statement.

“This amusement park has not only provided entertainment and memories for countless families, but it has also been a critical community partner,” Belgay added.

Per NBC Washington, Belgay also pointed out, “Many people are very frustrated and sad and confused as to what’s going on and amidst we are also dealing with the attack on our federal workers, so people are losing their jobs. So, it’s a lot of news that people don’t want. We do want to calm people down. People are so concerned that this is going to turn into a big housing complex — it is not zoned for housing. So, we are going to look at economic development as the key here.”

Why Is the Maryland Six Flags Closing?

Zimmerman explained that the closure of Six Flags America is part of reshaping its “park portfolio.”

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Zimmerman said.

Around 70 people work for the park, and the closure is expected to happen on November 2, 2025. According to The New York Post, park workers will be paid a severance.

Are Other Six Flags Parks Closing?

No, Six Flags did not announced the closure of any of its other parks aside from the Maryland one.