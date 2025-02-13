Which Joann Stores Are Closing? See List of Closures

Image Credit: Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Say goodbye to in-person shopping at Jo-Ann Fabrics & Crafts as news emerges of several store closures. The beloved arts and crafts retailer has long been a go-to destination for fabrics, decorations, supplies, and everything crafty. As stated in their mission on the company’s website, their goal has always been “to inspire the creative spirit in each of us — our customers and ourselves.”

For many, Jo-Ann has been more than just a store—it has been a creative sanctuary. In an Instagram post on January 16, 2025, the company reflected on its history, stating, “Since 1943, JOANN team members have been creating right along with you. Even when times have been tough – through wars, a pandemic, tough economies and natural disasters – we’ve been here to inspire and serve our communities with our hands, hearts and minds.” With the store playing such a significant role in the lives of countless customers, many are now wondering what led to these closures and how many locations will be affected.

Why Are Jo-Ann Fabrics Stores Closing?

According to USA Today, interim CEO Michael Prendergast addressed the situation, stating, “Since becoming a private company in April, the Board and management team have continued to execute on top-and bottom-line initiatives to manage costs and drive value.” He continued,”However, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our current financial position and constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step.”

Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Closure List

Per USA Today, the states most affected by the closures include:

California – 61 stores closing

Florida – 36 stores closing

Michigan — 33 stores closing

Ohio – 33 stores closing

Pennsylvania — 33 stores closing

Illinois – 26 stores closing

New York – 24 stores closing

Hawaii, however, remains unaffected. A full list of Jo-Ann store closures can be found on USA Today’s website.

Is Jo-Ann Fabrics Going Out of Business?

The company is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time and is seeking court approval to sell all of its assets. While Jo-Ann Fabrics may not be disappearing entirely, its financial struggles have raised concerns about the future of the business.