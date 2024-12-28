Where Was the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold? About the $1.22 Billion Jackpot

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Mega Millions jackpot had been steadily growing, attracting players despite the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 302.6 million. As the grand prize reached astronomical heights, ticket sales soared, with hopefuls chasing the ever-growing $1.22 billion prize. The last time a player hit the top prize was September 10, but after months of anticipation, the jackpot was finally won on Friday.

Find out more about the winning ticket, where it was sold, and additional details below.

What Were the Winning Mega Millions Numbers?

The winning ticket matched the white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6.

Where Was the Winning Ticket Sold?

After three months without a winner, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold in California for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the official Mega Millions website. The winning ticket, which matched all six numbers, was purchased in Shasta County at a Circle K convenience store located on Rhonda Road in Cottonwood, California.

Mega Millions and Powerball are available in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also sold in Puerto Rico.

How Much Do Mega Millions Tickets Cost?

Tickets are $2 for one play.

Starting in April, Mega Millions ticket prices will increase to $5. This price hike is part of a series of changes aimed at improving jackpot odds, offering more frequent large prizes, and delivering even bigger payouts.

Who Won the Mega Millions Winning Ticket?

The identity of the winner or winners was not immediately known.

“Congratulations to our $1.22 billion jackpot winner from California,” said Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “What an amazing present this holiday season! At an incredibly special time of year, this is both an incredibly special moment for our winner, and for all the great organizations and causes that benefit from lottery ticket sales around the country. Thank you to everyone who plays. Because of you, we have winners all around the country taking home cash prizes both big and small, and we have educational causes, parks and many other great organizations benefiting as well. Thank you and congratulations to all our winners.”

How Much Money Does the Mega Millions Winner Receive?

The cash value of Friday’s jackpot is estimated at $549.7 million, according to the lottery.

To receive the full amount of the Mega Millions jackpot, a winner would need to choose the annuity option, which is paid out over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash payout.