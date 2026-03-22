Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Imperfect Women puts a decades-long friendship to the ultimate test when a crime upends three women’s lives. The new Apple TV series premiered in March 2026, and viewers who were familiar with the book were curious why the setting was switched from Europe to the United States.

Below, learn where Imperfect Women was filmed and more about the new thriller series.

Who Is in the Imperfect Women Cast?

The main cast of Imperfect Women features Elisabeth Moss as Mary, Kerry Washington as Eleanor, Joel Kinnaman as Robert, Corey Stoll as Howard, Mary’s husband, and Kate Mara as Nancy.

What Is Imperfect Women About?

According to its official synopsis, Imperfect Women “examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship.”

“The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives,” the description continues. “As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.”

Where Was Imperfect Women Filmed? See Filming Locations

Imperfect Women was largely shot in Southern California, primarily in Pasadena, Santa Monica and Downtown L.A. The original book of the same name by Araminta Hall is set in England, but Washington, an executive producer on the show, suggested filming the series in Los Angeles to provide work for crews following the devastating 2025 fires.

“It’s such an exciting place to tell a story like this because when we think about Los Angeles, we think bright sunshine, bright lights, glamour, and beauty,” Washington told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2026. “And then, there is this other kind of dark underbelly and long history, where things are not, like, new and fabricated, they’re grounded and older, and there’s a richness to the culture and the history here.”

Washington added, “To be able to shoot here after the fires last year was so meaningful to the city and meaningful to us and our crew.”

Where Can I Watch Imperfect Women? See Episode Guide

Imperfect Women can be streamed via Apple TV+. Season 1 premiered on March 18, 2026, with the first two episodes. The following is the entire episode guide: