Where to Watch the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal? Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

Calling all soccer fans! Arsenal and Real Madrid are going head-to-head in an exciting UEFA Champions League match. These two teams are facing off for one of the most prestigious titles in football. According to Inside World Football, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin previously shared with a Slovenian newspaper the global reach of the Champions League and its impact on both viewers and broadcasters. “The competition is even more unpredictable than before, nobody knew until the very last moment whether they would qualify. It’s a perfect success, and the Champions League ratings are excellent.”

He also added, “All three competitions — including the Europa and Conference League — are successful. The sponsors are delighted that smaller teams have the opportunity to participate. Now they would all like to be on board and invest even more in the UEFA competitions, and that also applies to the TV and other broadcasters who have secured coverage of the matches.”

As these two top-tier teams battled it out on the field, fans worldwide eagerly tuned in to watch the action. Soccer fans around the globe were excited for this intense matchup, with high hopes for their favorite teams. Here is how to watch and more details about the match.

Where to Watch the Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Game

The game can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Where Did the Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Game Take Place?

The match was held at the Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, one of the most iconic venues in European football.

Who Won the Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Game?

In the quarterfinal, Arsenal triumphed with a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid. Declan Rice scored in the 58th and 70th minutes, and Mikel Merino added a goal in the 75th minute.

A red card was issued to Eduardo Camavinga, meaning he will be unavailable for the upcoming game as per soccer rules.

When Do Arsenal and Real Madrid Play Again?

Arsenal and Real Madrid will face off once more on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.