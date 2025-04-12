Where to Stream Coachella 2025: How to Watch the Show

The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is finally here, and if you’re one of the millions who couldn’t make the trek into the desert of Indio, California, there’s still a way for you to watch the multi-weekend event. Fortunately, the festival is live-streaming its concerts. And, as many know, the performance lineup is star-studded! So, to learn how you can watch Coachella live and stream it, keep reading.
Coachella 2025 Dates
The multi-day festival takes place on April 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.
Where Is Coachella?
The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Where Can I Watch Coachella Live on TV?
Coachella is not being broadcast live on TV, but everyone is able to view the live coverage on YouTube. Coachella’s official YouTube channel livestreams the concerts.
Each livestream begins at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET each day of the festival. Most of the celebrity performers are taking the Main Stage, the Outdoor Theatre, the Sahara tent, the Mojave tent, the Gobi tent and the Sonora stage.
Can I Stream Coachella?
No major streaming platform will host Coachella, but the concerts will be available to watch live on YouTube.
Coachella 2025 Livestream Schedule
Main Stage:
Friday, April 11:
4:00 p.m. – Official livestream starts
4:20 p.m. – Thee Sacred Souls
5:40 p.m. – MARINA
7:10 p.m. – Benson Boone
9:00 p.m. – Missy Elliott
11:10 p.m. – Lady Gaga
Saturday, April 12:
4:00 p.m. – Jimmy Eat World
5:25 p.m. – T-Pain
7:15 p.m. – Charli xcx
9:05 p.m. – Green Day
11:40 p.m. – Travis Scott
Sunday, April 13:
4:05 p.m. – Shaboozey
5:25 p.m. – beabadoobee
7:00 p.m. – Junior H
8:35 p.m. – Megan Thee Stallion
10:25 p.m. – Post Malone
Outdoor Theatre:
Friday, April 11:
4:00 p.m. – Official livestream starts
4:05 p.m. – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
5:25 p.m. – The Go-Go’s
6:45 p.m. – Tyla
8:20 p.m. – The Marías
10:10 p.m. – Parcels
11:10 p.m. – The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice
Saturday, April 12:
4:00 p.m. – Tink
5:05pm – Japanese Breakfast
6:25 p.m. – Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
8:15 p.m. – Clairo
9:45 p.m. – Above & Beyond
11:20 p.m. – The Original Misfits
Sunday, April 13:
4:00 p.m. – MEUTE
5:00 p.m. – Keshi
6:15 p.m. – Still Woozy
7:45 p.m. – JENNIE
9:10 p.m. – Zedd
10:55 p.m. – Polo & Pan
Sahara:
Friday, April 11:
4:00 p.m. – Official livestream starts
4:00 p.m. – Chris Lorenzo
5:15 p.m. – Three 6 Mafia
6:10 p.m. – Sara Landry
7:15 p.m. – Austin Millz
7:45 p.m. – LISA
9:10 p.m. – Yeat
10:25 p.m. – GloRilla
11:50 p.m. – Mustard
Saturday, April 12:
4:00 p.m. – Live music
4:10 p.m. – Alok
5:25 p.m. – Disco Lines
6:30 p.m. – Talón
6:45 p.m. – Shoreline Mafia
7:35 p.m. – salute
8:35 p.m. – ENHYPEN
9:50 p.m. – Mau P
11:30 p.m. – Keinemusik
Sunday, April 13:
4:00 p.m. – Interplanetary Criminal
5:00 p.m. – Ben Böhmer
5:50 p.m. – Tom Breu
6:00 p.m. – Sammy Virji
7:00 p.m. – Boris Brejcha
8:10 p.m. – Chase & Status
9:35 p.m. – Ty Dolla $ign
10:55 p.m. – XG
Mojave:
Friday, April 11:
4:00 p.m. – Official livestream begins
4:00 p.m. – SAINt JHN
4:50 p.m. – Lola Young
5:40 p.m. – Ravyn Lenae
6:05 p.m. – Djo
7:20 p.m. – Eyedress
8:35 p.m. – Miike Snow
10:05 p.m. – The Prodigy
11:20 p.m. – Chris Lake
Saturday, April 12:
4:00 p.m. – Weezer
4:55 p.m. – Yo Gabba Gabba!
5:55 p.m. – Sam Fender
7:15 p.m. – Ivan Cornejo
8:25 p.m. – Hanumankind
9:45 p.m. – horsegiirL
11:00 p.m. – The Dare
11:55 p.m. – Barry Can’t Swim x 2manydjs x salute
Sunday, April 13:
4:00 p.m. – Live music
4:10 p.m. – Muni Long
5:25 p.m. – Jessie Murph
6:10 p.m. – Fcukers
6:40 p.m. – Rema
8:00 p.m. – Basement Jaxx
9:25 p.m. – Kraftwerk
10:45 p.m. – Tiësto
Gobi:
Friday, April 11:
4:00 p.m. – Official livestream begins
4:00 p.m. – Maribou State
4:45 p.m. – 4batz
5:30 p.m. – PARISI
5:55 p.m. – d4vd
7:00 p.m. – A.G. Cook
8:15 p.m. – Artemas
9:30 p.m. – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
10:40 p.m. – Indo Warehouse
Saturday, April 12:
4:00 p.m. – Live music
4:05 p.m. – Glass Beams
5:15 p.m. – Viagra Boys
6:05 p.m. – Medium Build
6:30 p.m. – 2hollis
8:20 p.m. – DARKSIDE
9:40 p.m. – Beth Gibbons
11:00 p.m. – Rawayana
Sunday, April 13:
4:00 p.m. – The Beaches
5:00 p.m. – Amaarae
5:50 p.m. – Hope Tala
6:20 p.m. – Mohamed Ramadan
7:25 p.m. – BigXthaPlug
8:35 p.m. – Arca
9:55 p.m. – Amyl and the Sniffers
Sonora:
Friday, April 11:
4:00 p.m. – Official livestream begins
4:00 p.m. – TOPS
5:00 p.m. – julie
5:45 p.m. – Glixen
6:10 p.m. – KNEECAP
7:05 p.m. – vs self
7:30 p.m. – Los Mirlos
8:40 p.m. – SPEED
10:00 p.m. – HiTech
Saturday, April 12:
4:00 p.m. – Judeline
5:00 p.m. – underscores
5:45 p.m. – Prison Affair
6:10 p.m. – Blonde Redhead
7:10 p.m. – Together Pangea
8:30 p.m. – VTSS
9:50 p.m. – El Malilla
Sunday, April 13:
4:00 p.m. – Live music returns
4:10 p.m. – Wisp
4:55 p.m. – Kumo 99
5:20 p.m. – SOFT PLAY
6:05 p.m. – Bob Vylan
6:30 p.m. – Circle Jerks
7:40 p.m. – Ginger Root
9:05 p.m. – Snow Strippers