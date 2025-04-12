Where to Stream Coachella 2025: How to Watch the Show

The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is finally here, and if you’re one of the millions who couldn’t make the trek into the desert of Indio, California, there’s still a way for you to watch the multi-weekend event. Fortunately, the festival is live-streaming its concerts. And, as many know, the performance lineup is star-studded! So, to learn how you can watch Coachella live and stream it, keep reading.

Coachella 2025 Dates

The multi-day festival takes place on April 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.

Where Is Coachella?

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Where Can I Watch Coachella Live on TV?

Coachella is not being broadcast live on TV, but everyone is able to view the live coverage on YouTube. Coachella’s official YouTube channel livestreams the concerts.

Each livestream begins at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET each day of the festival. Most of the celebrity performers are taking the Main Stage, the Outdoor Theatre, the Sahara tent, the Mojave tent, the Gobi tent and the Sonora stage.

Can I Stream Coachella?

No major streaming platform will host Coachella, but the concerts will be available to watch live on YouTube.

LADY GAGA – Coachella 2025 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/BJ1lSfNL5I — S (@Likes_Nothing8) April 12, 2025

Coachella 2025 Livestream Schedule

Main Stage:

Friday, April 11:

4:00 p.m. – Official livestream starts

4:20 p.m. – Thee Sacred Souls

5:40 p.m. – MARINA

7:10 p.m. – Benson Boone

9:00 p.m. – Missy Elliott

11:10 p.m. – Lady Gaga

Saturday, April 12:

4:00 p.m. – Jimmy Eat World

5:25 p.m. – T-Pain

7:15 p.m. – Charli xcx

9:05 p.m. – Green Day

11:40 p.m. – Travis Scott

Sunday, April 13:

4:05 p.m. – Shaboozey

5:25 p.m. – beabadoobee

7:00 p.m. – Junior H

8:35 p.m. – Megan Thee Stallion

10:25 p.m. – Post Malone

Outdoor Theatre:

Friday, April 11:

4:00 p.m. – Official livestream starts

4:05 p.m. – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5:25 p.m. – The Go-Go’s

6:45 p.m. – Tyla

8:20 p.m. – The Marías

10:10 p.m. – Parcels

11:10 p.m. – The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice

Saturday, April 12:

4:00 p.m. – Tink

5:05pm – Japanese Breakfast

6:25 p.m. – Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

8:15 p.m. – Clairo

9:45 p.m. – Above & Beyond

11:20 p.m. – The Original Misfits

Sunday, April 13:

4:00 p.m. – MEUTE

5:00 p.m. – Keshi

6:15 p.m. – Still Woozy

7:45 p.m. – JENNIE

9:10 p.m. – Zedd

10:55 p.m. – Polo & Pan

Sahara:

Friday, April 11:

4:00 p.m. – Official livestream starts

4:00 p.m. – Chris Lorenzo

5:15 p.m. – Three 6 Mafia

6:10 p.m. – Sara Landry

7:15 p.m. – Austin Millz

7:45 p.m. – LISA

9:10 p.m. – Yeat

10:25 p.m. – GloRilla

11:50 p.m. – Mustard

Saturday, April 12:

4:00 p.m. – Live music

4:10 p.m. – Alok

5:25 p.m. – Disco Lines

6:30 p.m. – Talón

6:45 p.m. – Shoreline Mafia

7:35 p.m. – salute

8:35 p.m. – ENHYPEN

9:50 p.m. – Mau P

11:30 p.m. – Keinemusik

Sunday, April 13:

4:00 p.m. – Interplanetary Criminal

5:00 p.m. – Ben Böhmer

5:50 p.m. – Tom Breu

6:00 p.m. – Sammy Virji

7:00 p.m. – Boris Brejcha

8:10 p.m. – Chase & Status

9:35 p.m. – Ty Dolla $ign

10:55 p.m. – XG

Mojave:

Friday, April 11:

4:00 p.m. – Official livestream begins

4:00 p.m. – SAINt JHN

4:50 p.m. – Lola Young

5:40 p.m. – Ravyn Lenae

6:05 p.m. – Djo

7:20 p.m. – Eyedress

8:35 p.m. – Miike Snow

10:05 p.m. – The Prodigy

11:20 p.m. – Chris Lake

Saturday, April 12:

4:00 p.m. – Weezer

4:55 p.m. – Yo Gabba Gabba!

5:55 p.m. – Sam Fender

7:15 p.m. – Ivan Cornejo

8:25 p.m. – Hanumankind

9:45 p.m. – horsegiirL

11:00 p.m. – The Dare

11:55 p.m. – Barry Can’t Swim x 2manydjs x salute

Sunday, April 13:

4:00 p.m. – Live music

4:10 p.m. – Muni Long

5:25 p.m. – Jessie Murph

6:10 p.m. – Fcukers

6:40 p.m. – Rema

8:00 p.m. – Basement Jaxx

9:25 p.m. – Kraftwerk

10:45 p.m. – Tiësto

Gobi:

Friday, April 11:

4:00 p.m. – Official livestream begins

4:00 p.m. – Maribou State

4:45 p.m. – 4batz

5:30 p.m. – PARISI

5:55 p.m. – d4vd

7:00 p.m. – A.G. Cook

8:15 p.m. – Artemas

9:30 p.m. – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

10:40 p.m. – Indo Warehouse

Saturday, April 12:

4:00 p.m. – Live music

4:05 p.m. – Glass Beams

5:15 p.m. – Viagra Boys

6:05 p.m. – Medium Build

6:30 p.m. – 2hollis

8:20 p.m. – DARKSIDE

9:40 p.m. – Beth Gibbons

11:00 p.m. – Rawayana

Sunday, April 13:

4:00 p.m. – The Beaches

5:00 p.m. – Amaarae

5:50 p.m. – Hope Tala

6:20 p.m. – Mohamed Ramadan

7:25 p.m. – BigXthaPlug

8:35 p.m. – Arca

9:55 p.m. – Amyl and the Sniffers

Sonora:

Friday, April 11:

4:00 p.m. – Official livestream begins

4:00 p.m. – TOPS

5:00 p.m. – julie

5:45 p.m. – Glixen

6:10 p.m. – KNEECAP

7:05 p.m. – vs self

7:30 p.m. – Los Mirlos

8:40 p.m. – SPEED

10:00 p.m. – HiTech

Saturday, April 12:

4:00 p.m. – Judeline

5:00 p.m. – underscores

5:45 p.m. – Prison Affair

6:10 p.m. – Blonde Redhead

7:10 p.m. – Together Pangea

8:30 p.m. – VTSS

9:50 p.m. – El Malilla

Sunday, April 13:

4:00 p.m. – Live music returns

4:10 p.m. – Wisp

4:55 p.m. – Kumo 99

5:20 p.m. – SOFT PLAY

6:05 p.m. – Bob Vylan

6:30 p.m. – Circle Jerks

7:40 p.m. – Ginger Root

9:05 p.m. – Snow Strippers