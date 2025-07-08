Where Is Whitney Purvis Now? Inside the ’16 and Pregnant’ Alum’s Life Amid Arrest

Image Credit: Getty Images

Whitney Purvis was known for her past stint on the MTV reality TV series 16 and Pregnant, which premiered in 2009. Since she didn’t return for the Teen Mom franchise, fans are curious what Whitney’s been up to now that she’s had multiple run-ins with the law. So, where is Whitney today?

Hollywood Life has the latest details on Whitney and her post-MTV life below.

When Was Whitney Purvis on 16 and Pregnant?

Whitney first appeared in a 16 and Pregnant episode back in July 2009, but she did not return for Teen Mom.

Where Is Whitney Purvis Today?

At the time of publication, it appears that Whitney is in police custody in Floyd County, Georgia, after she was arrested on July 7, 2025, according to online jail records from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office viewed by Hollywood Life. Whitney was charged with involuntary manslaughter on top of to two other charges related to controlled substances, including a charge on the possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances. According to the online jail records, Whitney’s bond was denied by Judge Lorie Hughes.

Per TMZ, Whitney was accused of intentionally distributing the drug “Tranq” (a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine), which allegedly led the victim John Mark Harris to suffer from a fatal overdose.

How Many Times Has Whitney Purvis Been Arrested?

As of 2025, Whitney has been arrested at least four times. Before she was taken into police custody for alleged felony involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose, Whitney had been arrested over the years for allegedly shoplifting a a pregnancy test from Walmart, destroying a set of electronics and failing to pay child support.

How Many Children Does Whitney Purvis Have?

Whitney currently shares one child with ex Weston Gosa Sr.: son River. They also shared their late son, Weston, who died in June 2025. That month, she announced the heartbreaking news of Weston’s death via Facebook. He was 16 years old.

During an interview with People, Whitney noted that her late son “had a lot of medical problems, more than what a kid should go through” and that Weston “was born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency when he was a baby, but then when he got older, he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, and then that’s what brought out the diabetes.”

According to an unverified Instagram account in Purvis’ name, she appeared to welcome a third son in 2023.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).