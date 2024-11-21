Where Is Ellen DeGeneres Today? What She’s Doing Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly moved to another country with her wife, Portia de Rossi. The 66-year-old has made headlines for allegedly relocating to the other side of the world shortly after the 2024 presidential election, in which former President Donald Trump was announced as the winner. According to a source who spoke with TMZ, the insider revealed that the TV personality and her wife wanted “to get the hell out.”

The Finding Dory actress is known for her versatility in the entertainment industry, from acting to hosting her own talk show. However, her career as a talk show host came to an end when she concluded The Ellen DeGeneres Show. To learn more about where Ellen is now, read on below.

Was The Ellen DeGeneres Show Canceled?

Ellen began her talk show in 2003, but The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022 following multiple reports about her behavior toward staff. According to USA Today, Ellen addressed the allegations, saying, “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

During her final episode, Ellen reflected on the journey, per the outlet: “I walked out here 19 years ago, and I said that this is the start of a relationship. And today is not the end of a relationship. It’s more of a little break. It’s a, ‘You can see other talk shows now. And I may see another audience once in a while.'”

Did Ellen DeGeneres Leave the Country?

According to multiple reports, Ellen and her 51-year-old wife, Portia de Rossi, have moved to the United Kingdom. As reported by Page Six, the couple relocated to the Cotswolds in South West England, about two hours from London.

Where Is Ellen Now?

It is unclear where Ellen is currently located, as no official confirmation has been provided. However, she is likely in England with her wife.