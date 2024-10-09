Where Did the Menendez Brothers Live? Exploring Their Childhood Homes

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Lyle and Erik Menendez continue to serve life sentences in prison for the brutal murders of their parents on August 20, 1989, when the brothers—then 21 and 18—shot and killed them in their family’s Beverly Hills mansion.

However, the brothers only moved to California in 1986. Here’s a look at all the places they lived before their life in prison.

New York City, New York (1968–1970)

Patriarch José Menendez—a Cuban immigrant who moved to the United States shortly after the Cuban Revolution of the 1950s—and his wife, Mary Louise “Kitty” Andersen, got married in 1963. They moved to New York City, where José earned an accounting degree from Queens College.

The couple welcomed their first son, Lyle, who was born on January 10, 1968, in New York.

Hopewell Township, New Jersey (1970–1986)

Later, Kitty quit a teaching job, and the family moved to New Jersey, where their second son, Erik, was born on November 27, 1970, in Gloucester Township. The family lived in Hopewell Township, and both brothers attended Princeton Day School.

As José became more successful, the family moved again within New Jersey, purchasing a home near Community Park North in what is now the Mountain Lakes Preserve in Princeton. In 1986, José’s career continued to skyrocket when he was named CEO of Live Entertainment, prompting the Menendez family to relocate to Calabasas, California.

Calabasas, California (1986-1988)

After the family moved to Southern California in 1986, Erik and Lyle became involved with a more troublemaking crowd. Erik was arrested twice for burglary in 1988, managing to avoid jail time but attending court-ordered therapy as a result.

Beverly Hills, California (1988-1989)

The Menendez family abruptly moved to Beverly Hills after Erik and Lyle were involved in a series of burglaries. According to Vanity Fair reporter Dominick Dunne, the brothers stole over $100,000 in cash and jewels from two houses in the Calabasas area. Erik, who was a minor at the time, took the blame and received only probation.

The home, originally built in 1927, was purchased by the Menendez family in 1988. José bought the mansion from real estate mogul Mark Slotkin for $4 million, according to Realtor.com. The infamous home is located on Elm Drive in Beverly Hills. Previous tenants included celebrities like Prince, Elton John, and a Saudi prince.

The Mediterranean-style estate features a detached guest house, seven bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. According to a listing on Realtor.com, the property is an oasis for the ultra-wealthy, complete with a private tennis court, pool, rose gardens, and a wine cellar with a tasting room.

The listing also highlights the “grand entry with a dramatic circular staircase, imported Italian limestone flooring, and a gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.”