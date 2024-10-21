Biltmore Estate After Helene: When Will the North Carolina Attraction Reopen?

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

One of North Carolina’s top tourist destinations, the historic Biltmore Estate, has shared an update after suffering significant damage from Hurricane Helene.

On September 28, the storm brought unprecedented flooding and high winds, damaging low-lying buildings and infrastructure throughout western North Carolina. As a result, the estate—renowned for its stunning architecture and beautiful gardens—temporarily closed.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the attraction, which welcomes 1.4 million visitors a year, will reopen.

When Will the Biltmore Estate Reopen?

Staff shared on Saturday that the estate, built by George Vanderbilt in the 1890s, plans to reopen on November 2 in time to “celebrate the joy of the holiday season together” during its beloved Christmas at Biltmore holiday tradition.

“For more than 125 years, Biltmore has been a witness to the resilience of this community. The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm. Thanks to the incredible work of so many generous people, recovery is happening all around us.”

The 8,000-acre estate suffered extensive wind damage to its forested areas, which make up a large portion of the grounds. Low-lying areas, such as the farm, sustained significant flooding and damage to buildings, according to staff.

“Welcoming guests back to the estate provides critical support to our community, and we hope to welcome you very soon,” the post concluded, also sharing a link for more information on how to help the community.

What Is Christmas at Biltmore?

Christmas at Biltmore—normally from November to January—is a magical experience that transforms the estate into a winter wonderland. Visitors can explore the grand mansion adorned with elaborate decorations, including a towering Christmas tree and stunning floral displays.

The holiday season also features candlelight tours, allowing guests to enjoy the mansion’s beauty illuminated by soft lights. Outside, the gardens are aglow with festive lights and seasonal decorations, creating a picturesque backdrop. Special events, like wine tastings and live music, enhance the festive atmosphere, making it a perfect destination for families and holiday enthusiasts alike.

Last year, the Biltmore Estate served as the setting for the Hallmark movie A Biltmore Christmas. The film features Lucy Collins as a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she is hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie His Merry Bride.

What will happen when screenwriter Lucy #BethanyjoyLenz goes to @biltmoreestate for work research… and is transported back to the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1940s?! Watch the sneak peek of a #ABiltmoreChristmas coming this #CountdowntoChristmas! pic.twitter.com/XIkYf5rReH — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) July 2, 2023

What Were the Damages from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina?

Hurricane Helene has killed at least 95 people in North Carolina, with 30 individuals remaining unaccounted for as of Oct.21. The storm brought historic rainfall, flooding, and mudslides to the state’s mountains, resulting in widespread devastation in the weeks following the disaster.