When Will CapCut Be Back? About the TikTok Alternative App

TikTok, along with CapCut—a free video editing app—was shut down for all American influencers and users due to a long-anticipated ban. However, the ban on TikTok was reversed in less than 24 hours, leaving many wondering when CapCut might return.

When users attempt to log into the app, they receive the following message: “Sorry, CapCut isn’t available right now. A law banning CapCut has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use CapCut for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned! “

Was TikTok Unbanned?

TikTok suddenly reappeared for users and influencers. Their feeds appeared normal again, and everyone is currently able to post new videos to their accounts.

TikTok released a statement after it resumed service for users in the U.S. The platform noted that there was an “agreement” with providers to restore the app for Americans, and it thanked Donald Trump for his involvement.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the statement read via X. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.

What Is CapCut?

CapCut is a free, user-friendly video editing app developed by ByteDance, the same company behind TikTok. It allows users to create and edit videos with a wide range of tools and features, making it especially popular with TikTok creators looking to enhance their content.

Was CapCut Banned?

The editing app CapCut is dark, despite TikTok being restored over the weekend. When users attempt to log on, they still get the following message: “Sorry CapCut isn’t available right now. A law banning CapCut has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use CapCut for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned!”

When Will CapCut Be Back?

At the moment, CapCut’s potential return remains uncertain. In the meantime, Instagram has announced a new feature called Edits, which is its own video editing service.

What Other Apps Does ByteDance Have?

Bytedance owns CapCut, Lemon 8, Gauth, Hypic, Lark, Melolo, Fizzo, Tokopedia and Marvel Snap, according to NewsWeek.