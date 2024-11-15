When Was Mike Tyson’s Last Fight? A Look Back at the Former Pro’s Past Matchups

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to face off against Jake Paul tonight.

At 58 years old, the former world heavyweight champion has been training hard to show the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer the power of a true icon, decades after his retirement.

Find out the last time Tyson stepped into the ring below.

When Was Tyson’s Last Fight?

Tyson’s last professional bout took place in 2005, when he suffered a sixth-round loss to Kevin McBride. After choosing to quit on his stool before the seventh round, Tyson said, “I do not have the guts to be in this sport anymore. I don’t want to disrespect the sport that I love. My heart is not into this anymore. I’m sorry for the fans who paid for this. I wish I could have done better.”

Since then, Tyson has competed in exhibition matches, including a 2020 showdown against fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw.

What Is Tyson’s Fight Record?

Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, made history by becoming the youngest world heavyweight champion at the age of 20. Here’s a breakdown of his legendary boxing career:

Fights : 58

: 58 Wins : 50 By knockout: 44 By decision: 5 By disqualification: 1

: 50 Losses: 6

Why Was the Tyson vs. Paul Fight Delayed?

Originally scheduled for July 20, the Tyson-Paul bout was postponed due to a flare-up of Tyson’s ulcer. On May 26, paramedics were called to assist Tyson after he experienced the medical emergency while aboard an airplane.

In the newly released Netflix documentary Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, which chronicles the lead-up to the event from both fighters’ perspectives, Tyson shared more details about the incident that left him fearing for his life.

“Coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I know, I’m on the floor, and I was defecating tar. So I came here, and they found I had a big ulcer—two-and-a-half inches—and it was bleeding.”

Tyson then asked his doctor if he was going to die, and while she didn’t say “no,” she reassured him they had treatment options. “That’s when I got nervous,” Tyson said. “I can’t wait to get out of this motherf**ker, man. God, I want to fight and start training. I don’t want to die in the hospital bedroom, I want to die in the ring.”

How Is Tyson’s Health Now?

According to BBC Sport, Tyson downplayed any recent health concerns, stating he was “just fine” but taking extra precautions ahead of his fight. He requested that those around him wear face masks for added safety.

He has also been rigorously training ahead of the fight, which he described as “not fun, but it’s worth it.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has confirmed that both fighters are fit to step into the ring, having passed all mandatory medical tests on Thursday, including heart and brain scans.