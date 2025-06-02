Mt. Etna: How Often Does It Erupt & Does It Pose a Threat?

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Mount Etna erupted right at the start of June 2025, and it sent visitors running for cover when plumes of ash and smoke filled the air. The Italian location is a famous landmark, where people around the world visit. But with its dangerous conditions, many are wondering how often Etna erupts and more about the June 2 explosion.

Considered the most active volcano in all of Europe nowadays, Etna’s recent eruption caused an outcry on social media as videos of the smoky air and debris horrified viewers. Despite neighboring city and townspeople viewing the dramatic explosion from afar, no injuries nor deaths have been reported at the time of publication. A pyroclastic flow — consisting of hot rock and ash — was visibly falling in the air at around 11.30 a.m, local time, and a fountain of lava is still emitting from Etna.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology issued a statement about the June 2 eruption, noting that the activity of Etna “has carried on with strombolian explosions of growing intensity that, at the moment, are of strong intensity and nearly continuous. Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area.”

Below, learn more about Mt. Etna and the threat it poses.

Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, has begun erupting in Italy. pic.twitter.com/aR8Ha1IxR5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 2, 2025

Where Is Mount Etna?

Mount Etna is in Sicily, Italy, in the province of Catania. Municipalities such as Adrano, Biancavilla, Belpasso, Bronte, Castiglione di Sicilia, Maletto, Nicolosi, Randazzo, Sant’Alfio and Zafferana Etnea all meet on Etna’s summit.

How Often Does Mt. Etna Erupt?

Etna erupts several times per year, so its most recent event shouldn’t come as a surprise to the world. Nevertheless, plumes of smoke and ash should be taken seriously for the air in Sicily.

When Was the Last Time Mt. Etna Erupted?

Since the volcano erupts several times per year, the last eruption occurred on February 11, 2025. At the time, the eruption was ash and lava, whereas the most recent one came with a pyroclastic flow.