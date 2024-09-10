Sony PS5 Pro: When Is the PlayStation 5 Pro Release Date?

Image Credit: Future Publishing via Getty Imag

The PS5 Pro is official.

After months of speculation, Sony has confirmed the launch of a more powerful—and significantly more expensive—version of its hugely popular PlayStation 5 console. In a pre-recorded presentation streamed live on PlayStation’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, the lead architect of the PS5 console, Mark Cerny, described the device as “the most powerful console we’ve ever built.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new console coming with a hefty price tag.

When Is the PS5 Pro Launch Date?

The PS5 Pro will launch on November 7, with preorders beginning on September 26.

How Much Will the PS5 Pro Cost?

The PS5 Pro will retail for $699.99, compared to its predecessor, the PS5, which launched in November 2020 at $499, with a digital-only edition priced at $399. In European markets, the console’s price is also disproportionately higher, set at €799.99.

The new PS5 Pro appears to be sold without some of the basic features that came with the base model, such as the internal UHD Blu-ray disc player and the vertical stand, both of which are now sold separately, further increasing the overall cost beyond the recommended retail price.

What Are the Features of the PS5 Pro?

Cerny introduced the major features of the newest iteration of the console, referred to as “The Big Three.” According to PlayStation’s description of the PS5 Pro, the Big Three consist of:

Upgraded GPU: The PS5 Pro features a GPU with 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory, enabling up to 45% faster rendering for smoother gameplay.

The PS5 Pro features a GPU with 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory, enabling up to 45% faster rendering for smoother gameplay. Advanced Ray Tracing: The PS5 Pro includes more powerful ray tracing capabilities, providing more dynamic reflection and refraction of light, with rays cast at double or even triple the speed of the current PS5 console.

The PS5 Pro includes more powerful ray tracing capabilities, providing more dynamic reflection and refraction of light, with rays cast at double or even triple the speed of the current PS5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: The PS5 Pro introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling technology that uses machine learning to deliver ultra-sharp image clarity by adding a significant amount of detail.

Sony is also including a PS5 Pro “Game Boost” option, which applies to over 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 games.

“This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s platform business group. “Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games.”

The first PS5 Pro Enhanced games will include Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.