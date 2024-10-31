When Is the Dodgers World Series Parade? Celebration Schedule

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2024 MLB World Series champions! After five games against the New York Yankees, the Dodgers secured victory with a 4-1 series win. According to AP News, with contributions from the entire team, Dodgers’ Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani shared his thoughts through his translator: “We were able to get through the regular season, I think, because of the strength of this team, this organization.” The 30 year old athlete added, “The success of the postseason is very similar.” He went on to celebrate the victory by sharing multiple posts about their win on his Instagram Stories.

Adding to the excitement, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts reflected on their journey, saying, “In spring training this is what we said we were going to do and we did it,” according to the outlet. This victory calls for a well-deserved celebration — a parade! To learn more about how and when the Dodgers will celebrate their big win, keep reading below.

When Was the Last Time the Dodgers Won the World Series?

The last time the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series was in 2020, in a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Due to the pandemic, the team was unable to celebrate with a traditional parade.

At that time, former Dodger Corey Seager, now with the Texas Rangers, remarked on the year’s unique challenges, saying,“This team was incredible all throughout the year, all throughout the postseason, all throughout the quarantine.”

How Many World Series Titles Have the Dodgers Won?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have now won a total of eight World Series titles. Their championship years include 2024, 2020, 1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, and 1955. Across these years, the Dodgers have faced off against the Yankees in the World Series finals four times, winning each matchup.

Dodgers World Series 2024 Parade Schedule

The team announced on social media: “The Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate their 2024 World Series Championship on Friday morning with a parade in downtown L.A. and a special ticketed celebration at Dodger Stadium.”