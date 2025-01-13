When is the Sundance Film Festival 2025? See Date

It’s that time of year! Celebrities are getting ready for the trek to snow-covered Utah for the iconic Sundance Film Festival, where they’ll sip on hot cocoa, enjoy screenings and premieres, and maybe even hit the slopes. But amid the devastating fires in Los Angeles, what will this year’s celebration of film look like? Will there be any event cancellations? HollywoodLife has the lowdown on when the festival starts, what to expect, how to purchase tickets, and more.

When is the 2025 Sundance Film Festival?

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off January 23, 2025, and runs through February 2, 2025.

How to Get Tickets for the Sundance Film Festival

Tickets for the big multi-day event can be purchased in several ways. If you’re looking to score an in-person pass or package, you’ll need to sign in or register on the festival’s website, navigate to ticketing, choose which events you’d like to attend, and check out. Single film tickets are also available and can be browsed and purchased via the same process. Alison Brie and Dave Franco‘s highly anticipated horror flick Together is slated to premiere at the festival, as is Bill Condon‘s Kiss of the Spider Woman, among many others.

Are Any Events Postponed for the L.A. Fires?

According to Variety, despite the tragic fires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles since Tuesday, January 7, organizers say the show will go on in Park City. “Over the past few days, we’ve had many conversations with artists, volunteers, industry/press, trustees, donors, partners, and staff,” Amanda Kelso, Sundance’s acting CEO, and Eugene Hernandez, festival director, said in a statement obtained by the outlet on January 13, 2025. “The losses we’re witnessing and so many are experiencing are hard to fathom and deeply emotional. Yet, as we continue planning for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival-just 10 days away-we’re moved by the resilience amidst the devastating loss.”

The statement continued, “Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on. Soon, we’ll gather for Sundance’s 41st Festival to discover a new year of films and filmmakers. Despite the challenges so many are confronting, we’re making our final preparations for this year’s festival, as in times like these, our mission to support artists, uplift their work, and connect to communities is paramount.”