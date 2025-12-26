When Is the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale Release Date? See Streaming Time

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

The end of an era is almost here for Stranger Things . After nearly a decade of monsters, mysteries and unforgettable moments in Hawkins, the hit Netflix show is gearing up to deliver its final episode. As fans prepare to say goodbye, many are wondering exactly when the Season 5 finale will arrive — and what time they can start streaming it.

Below, find out the Stranger Things Season 5 finale release date, streaming time and how to watch the last chapter unfold.

When Does the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale Premiere?

The Stranger Things Season 5 finale premieres on December 31, 2025, marking the official end of the hit Netflix series after nearly a decade on the air.

What Time Does the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale Drop?

The finale drops at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on December 31, following Netflix’s standard global release schedule.

Where Can You Stream the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale?

Fans can stream the Stranger Things Season 5 finale exclusively on Netflix. In addition to streaming, the final episode will also screen in select theaters across the U.S. and Canada on premiere night.

Stranger Things’ Season 5 Cast

The final season brings back the show’s core cast, including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max), Natalie Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), and series veterans Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper).

How Long Is the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale?

Netflix has confirmed that the Season 5 finale is feature-length, with a runtime of just over two hours, making it the longest episode in the series’ history.

Will There Be Spinoffs After the ‘Stranger Things’ Finale?

Yes. While Season 5 concludes the main storyline, Netflix has confirmed that spinoff projects are in development, including an animated series set within the Stranger Things universe. However, none of the spinoffs will continue the core Hawkins storyline.

Series co-creator Ross Duffer previously explained that any future projects will focus on new creative voices and fresh perspectives within the universe.

“When we find others that are super passionate about a story that they want to tell in this world, that’s exciting because they’re always going to bring something different than we would if we were telling a version of that story,” Duffer told Polygon. “We’re hopeful the spinoff and whatever comes next will have that same level of passion and excitement going into it.”