When Is Presidents Day 2025? Date of the Holiday

February is a month filled with several days of celebration for various reasons, such as Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, and Presidents Day. One specific day in this shortest month is always celebrated on a particular day each year.

Former 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, who completed his presidency at the beginning of 2025 and handed over the role to former 45th President Donald Trump, after his win in the 2024 election, shared a message on social media back in February 2021. He stated, “The American story isn’t a story of presidents, it’s a story of the American people — a story of courage, character, strength, and resilience of facing the toughest challenges and overcoming them.” In the video, he continued, “The American people have never, ever, ever let this country down, given half the chance. So on this President’s Day, I promise you, as your president, my whole soul is in the work ahead of us. And if we do it together, as one people, one nation, one America, we will not fail. America never has.”

Learn more about Presidents Day, from when it takes place to which stores are closed, below, as Hollywood Life has rounded up key information about the federal holiday.

What Day Is Presidents Day in 2025?

Presidents Day always falls on the third Monday of February. In 2025, President’s Day will take place on February 17.

What Is Presidents Day in America?

According to the U.S. National Archives, Presidents Day was originally established to recognize the birthday of the first U.S. president, George Washington. This took place in 1885 when February 22 was designated as the holiday, but in 1972, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law changed the observance to the third Monday in February.

Are Businesses Closed for Presidents Day?

Government facilities, such as the Post Office and banks, will be closed for the day. However, most retail stores and grocery stores will remain open to the public.

Is There School on Presidents Day?

Most schools tend to be closed in observance of Presidents Day.