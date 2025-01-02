When Is MLK Day 2025? Date of the Federal Holiday

Image Credit: Getty Images/Publisher Mix RF

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a significant federal holiday in the United States, honoring the life and legacy of the civil rights leader who championed equality, justice, and nonviolent protest. As we look ahead to 2025, many are curious about when this important day will be observed.

When Is MLK Day 2025?

In 2025, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, January 20.

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of every January, in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was signed into law by former President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

Although the day honors Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday, it doesn’t always fall on the exact date of his birth, January 15, due to the provisions of the act. King was born in 1929, and the holiday is instead observed on the nearest Monday to his birthday each year.

When Did MLK Day Become a Federal Holiday?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially established as a federal holiday on January 20, 1983. Former President Ronald Reagan signed the legislation into law following a decades-long campaign led by civil rights activists, King’s supporters, and lawmakers. The movement to create a holiday in honor of Dr. King began just days after his assassination on April 4, 1968.

Although the holiday was signed into law in 1983, it wasn’t fully observed across the United States until January 20, 1986. Initially, some states resisted recognizing the holiday or opted to celebrate it under different names. However, by the mid-2000s, all 50 states had officially adopted Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In addition to honoring Dr. King’s legacy, MLK Day has been designated as a national day of service. As per the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, Americans are encouraged to volunteer and engage in community efforts to continue King’s work of promoting equality and justice.

What Are the Federal Holidays of 2025?

