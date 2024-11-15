When Is the Last Supermoon of 2024? Everything About Beaver Moon

Image Credit: Getty Images

Stargazers will witness the last supermoon of the year tonight—the Beaver Moon. Here’s what you need to know about when it peaks, how it got its name, and more.

When Is the Last Supermoon of 2024?

The Beaver moon is expected to reach its peak on Friday, Nov. 15, at 4:29 p.m. EST, according to NASA. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides specific moonrise times for various ZIP codes across the U.S., which you can find here.

During this month’s supermoon, the moon will be approximately 224,385 miles from Earth.

Why Is the Supermoon Called Beaver Moon?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Beaver Moon was named because this is the time of year when beavers begin sheltering in their lodges after preparing their food stores for winter.

Other names for November’s full moon, as recognized by Native American tribes, include the Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, Digging Moon, Deer Rutting Moon, and Algonquin Whitefish Moon.

What Were the Other Three Consecutive Supermoons of 2024?

The first of the four consecutive supermoons occurred in August, a rare Supermoon Blue Moon known as the Sturgeon Moon. The second took place in September, and it was a Super Harvest Moon, which also featured a partial lunar eclipse. In October, we saw the Super Hunter’s Moon, the closest full supermoon of 2024.

When Will the First Supermoon of 2025 Occur?

Next year, there will be three supermoons, beginning in October, according to Earthsky.org. The first will occur on October 7, 2025, followed by another on November 5 and a final one on December 4.

What Is the Best Way to See a Supermoon?