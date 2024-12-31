When Is Chinese New Year 2025? Lunar New Year Details

Image Credit: VCG via Getty Images

As 2025 approaches, some places are just hours away from celebrating, while others have already welcomed the new year and turned the page to a new chapter. While New Year’s celebrations typically take place on December 31, Chinese New Year is celebrated on a different date each year, unlike the fixed date of New Year’s Eve that many are familiar with.

Hollywood Life has gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming Chinese New Year, from the zodiac animal to celebration traditions and more. Read on to learn all the details!

How is Chinese New Year Celebrated?

Chinese New Year is celebrated as a 15-day festival filled with traditions and festivities, including wearing red and enjoying fireworks displays. According to Britannica, these customs originate from a legend: “that thousands of years ago a monster named Nian (“Year”) would attack villagers at the beginning of each new year. The monster was afraid of loud noises, bright lights, and the colour red, so those things were used to chase the beast away. Celebrations to usher out the old year and bring forth the luck and prosperity of the new one, therefore, often include firecrackers, fireworks, and red clothes and decorations.”

When is Chinese New Year 2025?

Chinese New Year will begin on January 29, 2025.

What is the Chinese New Year Animal for 2025?

With the end of 2024, the Year of the Dragon will conclude, making way for the Year of the Snake. The Snake represents those born in 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, and 2037.

According to the Chinese New Year website, “While 2025 is a challenging year for Snakes due to their Ben Ming Nian [bad luck], lucky stars offer strong opportunities for career and financial growth. Stay focused, take necessary precautions, and balance challenges with joyful events to make the most of the year.”

For those born under the Snake zodiac, here are some lucky tips to keep in mind per the website: