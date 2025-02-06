When Does ‘Invincible’ Season 3 Come Out? Release Date & Time

Season three of Invincible has finally arrived. And according to series creator Robert Kirkman, the third season was a balancing act in striking just the right tone between levity and seriousness. “It’s tough,” he admitted to Collider in an interview published February 4. “We definitely want to give you the sense of gravity so that you know anyone could die at any time and that the stakes in the show are real, but it is a bit of a balancing act to make sure that the show doesn’t get unrelentingly dark.”

Below, find out when and where you can stream the highly anticipated animated series, plus more info.

What is Amazon Prime’s ‘Invincible’ About?

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series, based on comic books by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. It centers around the adventures of teen Mark Grayson as he deals with the troubles of having a father (Nolan) who is a superhero. Following his 17th birthday, the bewildered teen realizes he may have a few superpowers of his very own. Nolan helps him learn how to harness those powers, but as the two bond, Mark realizes his dad may not be who he always thought he was. “Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves,” reads the Amazon logline. Its first eight episodes aired from March to April in 2021, and Amazon promptly renewed it for a second and third season.

And though it follows a time-honored superhero genre, in a February 4 interview with Variety, Kirkman opened up about his feelings on the ubiquitous concept of “superhero fatigue,” which refers to a saturation of superhero content in popular culture. “I don’t think superhero fatigue is a real thing, but I do think that the genre of superhero storytelling has become so ubiquitous that it’s gotten to a point where it’s not fresh and it’s not new,” he told the outlet. “You can’t just be a superhero show and not have anything special about you anymore because I think the novelty has worn off. But that’s really exciting to me, because now it means that everyone is so familiar with superheroes that you can push things in interesting directions.”

What Day Does ‘Invincible’ Season 3 Come Out?

Invincible Season 3 debuts on Prime Video on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Just log in to your account with your credentials to stream the first three episodes today. Following that, episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays until March 13.

‘Invincible’ Season 3 Release Time

The first three episodes of season 3 will be available to stream at midnight PST on February 6, 2025.