When Did the Menendez Brothers Go to Jail? Their Conviction

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

With new evidence, Hollywood interest, and a potential resentencing, the Menendez brothers are back in the spotlight. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recently recommended resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez, suggesting they be eligible for immediate parole, pending a judge’s final approval. The 70-year-old district attorney shared, “There was no excuse for murder … because even if you get abused, the right path is to call police, seek help.” He added, “I believe they have paid their debt to society.” Their case remains controversial, with ongoing debate about whether they committed the murders for financial gain or as a response to the alleged sexual abuse they suffered during childhood by their father, Jose Menendez.

Who Are the Menendez Brothers?

Lyle and Erik Menendez were born in New Jersey, raised by their mother, Kitty, and father, Jose, who immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. They spent part of their lives in New Jersey but eventually moved to California, where the murders of their parents took place.

Why Did the Menendez Brothers Kill Their Parents?

At the time of their trials, many believed the motive was financial, as the brothers stood to inherit a substantial sum. However, during the trials, Erik and Lyle testified that they endured years of sexual abuse by their father, which they claimed drove them to commit the murders.

When Did the Menendez Brothers Go to Jail?

Their first trial in 1993 ended in a mistrial, with the jury unable to reach a verdict. It wasn’t until 1996 that a second trial resulted in both brothers receiving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

When Could the Brothers Be Released?

There’s currently no set release date, as they await a decision from the judge. At a recent press conference, District Attorney Gascón stated: “We are going to recommend to the court (on Friday) that the life without the possibility of parole be removed and they would be sentenced for murder.”

