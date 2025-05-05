When Did Alcatraz Close? Trump’s Plan To Reopen

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Alcatraz is known as one of the most well-known prisons, famous for housing some of the highest-profile criminals on a small, isolated island. Although it has become a tourist attraction in San Francisco, California, the prison has been closed for many years. However, it recently made headlines after President Donald Trump expressed interest in reopening it.

In light of the news, learn more below about when the prison closed, whether it's set to reopen, and what Trump had to say.

When Was Alcatraz Closed?

The prison officially closed on March 21, 1963, after nearly 30 years of operation since its opening in 1934.

Why Did Alcatraz Close Down?

The prison closed primarily due to the high cost of maintenance, which made it difficult to sustain.

What Has Trump Said About Reopening Alcatraz?

On May 4, 2025, Trump took to his Truth Social account and wrote, “REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.”

He added, “When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”