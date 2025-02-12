What Was ASAP Rocky Charged With? His 2022 Arrest Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images for BFC

A$AP Rocky has been in court, with Rihanna by his side, to fight the allegations of an alleged assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Although he pleaded not guilty, he could face years in prison if he is convicted. Learn more about his case below.

What Was ASAP Rocky Charged With?

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two felony accounts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He had an altercation in California in 2021, with his former collaborator, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, according to CourtTV. A$AP Relli shared in court: “[A$AP Rocky] turned around and then it was like ‘BOOM!’ The whole thing was like a movie. He kind of like pointed down and he shot the first shot. I felt my hand hot. I was hit. Or I was grazed. I didn’t have a hole or nothing,” per CourtTV. A$AP Rocky’s lawyer claimed that his client didn’t use a real gun, and that the shots were actually blanks from a starter pistol that the rapper carries as a prop. Seven police officers searched the scene and didn’t find any evidence. However, A$AP Relli brought them two shell casings that he allegedly found himself at the same spot.

Is ASAP Rocky Going to Jail?

In 2022, A$AP Rocky was arrested and if he is convicted of the two felony accounts, he could face up to 24 years in jail. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges. He had the option of taking a plea agreement in exchange for going to jail for 180 days, but he turned the offer down.

Are ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Still Together?

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are going strong, and the singer showed her man support in the court room. The love birds first performed together at MTV’s VMA Awards, in 2012. In 2013, A$AP Rocky joined the star as her opener during her Diamonds tour in America. Also, Rihanna starred in A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video the same year. Fast forward to 2019, the duo made their first red carpet appearance together at the British Fashion Awards. A year later, People confirmed their relationship. In 2021, A$AP Rocky lovingly called Rihanna “the love of his life,” sharing with GQ: “[Life is] so much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The happy couple welcomed their first child in 2022, a son named RZA, and their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, a year later. A$AP Rocky shared with Dazed, what kind of parent he wanted to be: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”