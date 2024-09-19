What to Know About Metallica’s 2025 M72 North American Tour

Image Credit: Getty Images

Get ready to headbang as Metallica embarks on a North American tour in 2025. The band, formed in the ’80s, will perform multiple nights with special guests like Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Ice Nine Kills, and Suicidal Tendencies on select dates. They will continue their ‘No Repeat Weekend’ tradition, where, according to their website, “each of the two shows offers a completely unique experience: two totally different setlists with two different bands opening each night.” Their M72 World Tour is named after their latest album, 72 Seasons, released in 2023, which features tracks like “72 Seasons,” “Lux Æterna,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and more.

“#M72 EXTENDS INTO 2025. 14 North American Cities. 18 Shows In The Round. 2 Festival Stops. 1 Unforgettable Tour,” the band shared on their Instagram post. As one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, fans are eagerly anticipating the tour. HollywoodLife has gathered all the information you need to know about the upcoming shows.

Tour Dates

4/12/25 – Las Vegas, Nevada at the Sick New World Festical

4/19/25 – Syracuse, New York at FMA Wireless Dome

4/24/25 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rogers Centre

4/26/25 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rogers Centre

5/1/25 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

5/3/25 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

5/7/25 – Blacksburg, Virginia at Lane Stadium

5/9/25 – Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

5/11/25 – Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

5/23/35 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

5/25/25 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

5/28/25 – Landover, Maryland at Northwest Stadium

5/31/25 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

6/3/25 – Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6/6/25 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

6/8/25 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

6/14/25 – Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

6/20/25 – Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

6/22/25 – Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

6/27/25 – Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

6/29/25 – Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for Metallica’s fan club pre-sale will be available starting Monday, September 23, with general sales opening on Friday, September 27. For more information, visit Metallica’s website.

Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Tickets for the M72 World Tour will be available on Ticketmaster. Metallica will also offer travel packages for fans coming from afar and enhanced experience packages for those seeking a special concert experience.