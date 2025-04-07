What Time Is the NCAA Championship Game? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has all come down to this — the national championship game. After weeks of thrilling upsets, buzzer-beaters, and bracket-busting moments, only two teams remain standing. As the final tip-off approaches, fans everywhere are eager to know who’s playing, when to tune in, and what to expect from this season’s ultimate showdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big game below.

Who Is Playing in the NCAA Championship Game?

The championship game features a matchup between the Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars. Both teams have impressive 35-4 records this season. Florida secured their spot by defeating Auburn 79-73, while Houston advanced after a dramatic 70-67 comeback victory over Duke.

How Did These Teams Get Here?

Florida knocked out top-seeded Purdue in a dramatic Elite Eight matchup before taking down UConn in the Final Four.

Houston survived a tight Sweet 16 game against Duke, then rolled past Alabama in the national semifinals.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

Florida Gators : Keep an eye on Riley Kugel , who’s been a breakout star this postseason.

Houston Cougars: LJ Cryer has been crucial to Houston’s offense, with consistent perimeter shooting and clutch performances.

What Day Is the NCAA Championship Game?

The championship game is scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025.

What Time Does the NCAA Championship Game Start?

Tip-off is set for 8:50 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The game will be broadcast live on CBS.

Where Is the NCAA Championship Game Being Held?

The final showdown will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — a frequent host of major sporting events including past Final Fours and Super Bowls.

Where Can I Watch the NCAA Men’s Championship Game?

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS and available to stream via Paramount+ or the March Madness Live app.

Who Played in the NCAA Women’s Championship Game?

The championship game featured the University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies facing off against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams had impressive seasons, leading to this highly anticipated showdown.

Who Won the 2025 NCAA Women’s Championship Game?

The University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies clinched their 12th NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship by defeating the University of South Carolina Gamecocks with a commanding 82-59 victory on April 6, 2025, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.