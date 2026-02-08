What Time Does the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start Tonight?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

The 2026 Super Bowl isn’t just about football — it’s a full-day celebration of music and entertainment that kicks off long before the first snap. From hometown rock icons helping open the ceremony to award-winning vocalists setting the tone with stirring renditions of patriotic classics, NFL Super Bowl LX’s lineup spans genres and generations. Grammy-nominated Green Day will lead the opening festivities, while Charlie Puth performs the national anthem, Brandi Carlile sings America the Beautiful and Coco Jones delivers Lift Every Voice and Sing. The night’s biggest musical moment will be the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, headlined by global superstar Bad Bunny.

Learn more about the halftime performance below.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Kick Off?

The Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

What Channel Is the 2026 Super Bowl On?

In the U.S., the game will air live on NBC (English), with Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Universo.

Can You Stream the Super Bowl Live?

Yes — the game can be streamed via Peacock (NBC’s official streamer) and on platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and others that carry NBC’s live feed.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start?

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show takes place during the game’s halftime break, which typically happens midway through the second quarter, depending on game flow. While there’s no official start time, it’s expected to begin roughly around 8:00–8:30 p.m. ET as soon as play pauses and the field transition begins.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show — making history as one of the first solo Spanish-language artists to do so. The performance is produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in partnership with the NFL and Apple Music, and is expected to draw massive viewership worldwide.

“At a Thursday news conference hosted by Apple Music, I’m excited, but at the same time, I feel more excited about the people than even me — my family, my friends, the people who have always believed in me,” Bad Bunny said. “This moment, the culture — that’s what makes these shows special.”