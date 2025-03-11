What Season Was Jesse Palmer on ‘The Bachelor’? Find Out

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Bachelor Nation was long familiar with franchise host Chris Harrison—until Jesse Palmer stepped in following Chris’s departure. Jesse, a former Bachelor himself, took on the hosting role and told Variety in 2022, “I’ve been a big fan of the franchise ever since I was ‘The Bachelor,’ and so to have this chance to come back was really great and it really has brought it full circle.” He added, “I’ve been a big fan of the franchise ever since I was ‘The Bachelor,’ and so to have this chance to come back was really great and it really has brought it full circle.”

Fast-forward to today, and Jesse has just wrapped hosting The Bachelor Season 29, continuing his role across all franchise shows. Learn more about his journey and when he first joined The Bachelor.

Who Is Jesse Palmer?

Jesse Palmer is a former NFL player. He was drafted in 2001 and played as a quarterback for the New York Giants, according to ESPN. He later transitioned into a career as a college football analyst and television personality, per ESPN Press Room .

In a July 2024 Instagram collaboration with Faces Ottawa, Jesse reflected on his career, referencing a July 2020 issue of the publication, “Anything in life is possible, regardless of where you come from. A lot of people told me I’d never play in the NFL because I was from Ottawa…they underestimated my hunger, drive and work ethic. If you want something bad enough and are willing to sacrifice for it, then you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

What Season Was Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor?

Jesse starred as The Bachelor in 2004 during the show’s fifth season, making history as the first professional athlete to lead the series.

What Does Jesse Palmer Do Now?

He currently hosts The Bachelor franchise and Holiday Baking Championship on Food Network.

Jesse Palmer’s Net Worth

Jesse has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Jesse Palmer Married?

Yes! Jesse is married to Emely Fardo, a Brazilian photographer and model. The couple, who wed in an intimate ceremony in 2020, welcomed their daughter, Elle Reine Palmer, in 2023.