What Is the Presidential Medal of Freedom? Explaining the Honor

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor, awarded to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the nation. From influential leaders to cultural icons, the medal recognizes those whose achievements have had a lasting impact on society.

Here’s what you need to know about this award and the individuals who have recently received it at the start of this new year.

What Is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

How Often Is the Presidential Medal of Freedom Granted?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is typically awarded annually, though it is not given on a fixed schedule. It is usually presented during ceremonies held by the sitting president, often in the final months of the year.

When Did the Tradition of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Begin?

The award was established in 1963 by former President John F. Kennedy, brother of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

Former President Harry S. Truman had created a similar honor, the Medal of Freedom, in 1945 to recognize civilians for significant contributions during World War II. This earlier version was primarily focused on wartime efforts and was later discontinued.

When Kennedy assumed office, he chose to reinstate and expand the concept, establishing the Presidential Medal of Freedom as a broader recognition of exceptional civilian contributions across all fields, not just those related to war.

Who Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025?

The 19 honorees include:

Hillary Clinton

George Soros

Robert F. Kennedy (posthumous)

(posthumous) Michael J. Fox

Denzel Washington

Lionel Messi

Earvin “Magic” Johnson

José Andrés

Bono

Ashton B. Carter (posthumous)

(posthumous) Tim Gill

Jane Goodall

Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous)

(posthumous) Ralph Lauren

Bill Nye

George W. Romney (posthumous)

(posthumous) David M. Rubenstein

George Stevens Jr.

Anna Wintour

“These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world,” the White House said in a statement.