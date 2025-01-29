What Is the Doomsday Clock? Atomic Scientists’ 2025 Announcement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Is it the end of the world as we know it? The Doomsday Clock now indicates that we’re metaphorically one second closer to it than we were last year — the closest humanity has ever been to complete catatrasophe. But we’ve all heard of apocalyptic events throughout our lives, and Hollywood has fueled the fire with end-of-the-world-themed movies, such as 2012, Don’t Look Up and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. So, what is the Doomsday Clock, and does it really predict the end of humanity?

Learn more about the metaphorical clock and its purpose below.

What Is the Doomsday Clock?

The Doomsday Clock symbolizes how close we theoretically are to a human-made apocalyptic event. The clock, however, is a metaphor based on potential threats to humanity from certain scientific and technological changes; the clock is not a prediction.

Midnight on the clock represents the end of the world.

Who Invented the Doomsday Clock?

Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Eugene Rabinowitch and University of Chicago scientists founded the Doomsday Clock in 1945. It has been maintained since 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The Doomsday Clock was moved to 89 seconds to midnight today, Jan. 28, the closest it's ever been. The Doomsday Clock is a decades-long project of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists featuring a clock face where midnight represents Armageddon. https://t.co/srKjbMqBKl pic.twitter.com/ssHxx8G58S — USA TODAY Graphics (@usatgraphics) January 28, 2025

What Is the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists?

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is a nonprofit organization that publishes content in its academic journal. The Science and Security Board (SASB) provides the Bulletin with objective perspectives on scientific and technological trends. The SASB is a select group of leaders who focus on risks related to nuclear threats, climate change and disruptive technological advancements.

What Does the Doomsday Clock Say for 2025?

Every January, the Doomsday Clock is updated. In 2024, it indicated that humanity was within 90 seconds to midnight. Now, in January 2025, the clock reads that we are 89 seconds to midnight — closer to the point at which humanity has made Earth uninhabitable.

According to the Bulletin‘s website, “Because the world is already perilously close to the precipice, a move of even a single second should be taken as an indication of extreme danger and an unmistakable warning that every second of delay in reversing course increases the probability of global disaster.”

The Bulletin described the global changes that pushed the needle toward midnight on the clock, including the years-long war in Ukraine, climate change, pandemics and disruptive artificial intelligence tools.

“Blindly continuing on the current path is a form of madness,” the Bulletin‘s site indicates. “The United States, China, and Russia have the collective power to destroy civilization.”