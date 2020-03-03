Super Tuesday: Everything You Need To Know About The March 3 Primaries

The five remaining candidates in the Democratic 2020 race could make or break their campaigns on March 3 as 14 states and American Samoa hold their primaries. Here’s what you need to know about Super Tuesday as it happens.

March 3, 2020, marks the biggest day in the primary election cycle, which may be the deciding factor in progressing (or stopping) some candidates’ campaigns. In 14 states and American Samoa, voters will cast their ballots and pledge 1344 delegates. A candidate only needs 1991 delegates to clench the party nomination. It cannot be stressed how crucial this day is for the remaining 2020 Democratic candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Primaries and caucuses are being held in the following states and territories today: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Democrats Abroad, representing Americans living overseas, will also vote. The current frontrunner in the Democratic race is Senator Sanders, with 60 delegates after winning three primaries: Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. Biden is close behind with 54 delegates after scoring a crucial win in South Carolina. Warren currently sits at a far third after Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race, with eight delegates; Bloomberg and Gabbard have none. Super Tuesday marks the first time that Bloomberg will be on the ballot. We’ll see if the $500 million he’s spent so far on advertisements pay off.

The biggest prize today is California, where 415 Democratic delegates are at stake — the most in the country. Sanders is expected to do well in California, which is largely blue and progressive. Texas is also voting, where 228 delegates are up for grabs. Biden will likely clinch this one. The former vice president was endorsed by two former co-candidates at a Dallas rally on March 2: former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, who had just dropped out of the race hours before. Biden also got Buttigieg’s endorsement that day. The question: will that bump from moderates actually translate into votes?

the general election, held November 3, 2020.